Annual Investment Meeting To Take Place In March 2020

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Sun 15th December 2019 | 04:30 PM

Annual Investment Meeting to take place in March 2020

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Dec, 2019) The UAE Ministry of Economy has announced that the 10th edition of the Annual Investment Meeting, AIM, will be held from 24th to 26th March 2020, in Dubai.

The tenth edition is themed, 'Investing for the Future: Shaping the Global Investment Strategies', and will highlight the shifting global investment landscape.

Praising the expanded network of AIM 2020, Abdullah Al Saleh, UAE Ministry of Economy’s Under-Secretary for Foreign Trade Affairs, said, "Attracting investments does not only link its spillovers to the local economy. It enables inclusive growth, providing long-term benefits to host countries, in terms of job creation, enhancement of skill base, transfer of technology and increase in competitiveness.".

According to a statement by the Ministry, AIM 2020 will continue to support start-ups with expanded networking opportunities and focused discussions, including mentoring sessions.

A series of National Pitch Competitions will be held in 80 countries, where top winners will be hosted in Dubai to compete in the Final AIM 2020 Startup Competition with cash awards amounting to US$50,000.

AIM 2020 will also hold the second agenda session of One Belt, One Road, which will present investment opportunities across continents involving regional collaboration to modernise China’s ancient Silk Road trade route.

This year's event attracted 16,051 visitors from 143 countries, as well as 150 FDI specialists and economic experts, 66 high-level dignitaries, 436 exhibitors and co-exhibitors, and was covered by 256 local and international media organisations.

