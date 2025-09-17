Open Menu

Ajman Chamber Achieves New Milestone For Being Selected Among World’s Top Four Chambers

Sumaira FH Published September 17, 2025 | 05:15 PM

Ajman Chamber achieves new milestone for being selected among world’s top four chambers

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Sep, 2025) AJMAN, 17th September, 2025 (WAM) – Ajman Chamber has achieved a new milestone by being selected among the world’s top four chambers out of more than 100 countries, in the World Chambers Competition 2025 hosted in Melbourne, Australia. This recognition came for its innovative project “Ajman Chamber 365” in the category of “Best Project in Diversity and Inclusion.”

This achievement reflects Ajman Chamber’s efforts in strengthening the emirate’s position on the global economic leadership map. The project focuses on eliminating bureaucracy, supporting and empowering entrepreneurs—particularly women—and promoting the exchange of best practices with international chambers of commerce.

Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Muwaiji, Chairman of Ajman Chamber, expressed his pride in this global recognition, saying:
“We are proud that Ajman Chamber has been selected among the world’s top four chambers for its project ‘Ajman Chamber 365.

’ This qualitative achievement reinforces the chamber’s position among leading global chambers and embodies its commitment to innovation and building a sustainable, smart economy that aligns with the aspirations of Ajman Vision 2030.”

He added that the selection of Ajman Chamber in this prestigious category confirms its ability to combine institutional excellence with economic innovation, highlighting its efforts to build an advanced business environment that supports the UAE’s vision of a diversified and sustainable economy.

The World Chambers Competition started in 2003 and is an integral part of the World Chambers Congress. Organised by the ICC World Chambers Federation, it is the only global award that recognises the most innovative projects undertaken by chambers of commerce and industry.

In highlighting the success of local initiatives, the Competition serves to inspire the creation of pioneering and beneficial chamber solutions for business communities worldwide

