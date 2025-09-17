Open Menu

YouTube Rolls Out New Monetization Features For Creators

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 17, 2025 | 05:25 PM

YouTube unveils new monetization tools, including brand sponsorship swaps, AI-powered product tagging, and expanded shopping features to help creators earn more.  

New York: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 17th, 2025) YouTube has announced a series of new tools and features to make earning on the platform easier for creators, including expanded brand deals and shopping integrations. The updates were unveiled during the Made on YouTube event in New York.

According to the company, creators will now be able to generate more income through brand sponsorships and the YouTube Shopping program. YouTube is also introducing auto timestamps and auto-item tagging for eligible products in videos, along with a new branded link feature for Shorts.

The new sponsorship strategy will allow creators to embed brands in long-form videos and later replace or remove them, selling the same slot to another sponsor. YouTube said this feature will roll out for testing with a limited group of users early next year.

Additionally, YouTube is integrating AI-powered tools to identify the best moments in videos to display product tags, making shopping more seamless for viewers.

This feature is expected to be available to creators by the end of the year.

For Shorts creators, YouTube will soon allow clickable brand links in videos, enabling easier product discovery and purchases. This will also help creators demonstrate measurable results to brand partners.

The company further announced that brands will soon receive better insights into which creators are most suitable for partnerships through a dedicated tab in Google Ads.

YouTube is also expanding its Shopping program to more users and markets, including Brazil.

Highlighting its contribution to the creator economy, YouTube said it has paid over $100 billion to creators, artists, and media companies over the past four years.

