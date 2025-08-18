Open Menu

Bolivia's Presidential Vote Heads To Runoff

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 18, 2025 | 11:15 AM

Bolivia's presidential vote heads to runoff

SUCRE, Bolivia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Aug, 2025) Preliminary results show that Bolivia's presidential election will go to a runoff, as no candidate won a necessary majority in the first round, election authorities said on Sunday after counting about 90 percent of the votes.

After nearly two decades of left-wing governments, the country looks set for a political change.

The runoff on 19th October will pit Senator Rodrigo Paz Pereira of the centrist Christian Democratic Party against former president Jorge Quiroga (2001-2002) of the right-wing Freedom and Democracy Party.

With over 91 percent of the ballots counted Sunday, Paz received 32.8 percent of the votes cast. Quiroga secured 26.4 percent. Candidates needed to surpass 50 percent, or 40 percent with a 10-point margin of victory, to avoid a runoff.

Around 8 million citizens were called upon Sunday to elect a new head of state as well as the vice president, and parliament.

The winner will take over the presidency for a five-year term in November.

