UAE Conducts 73rd Airdrop Of Aid Over Gaza Strip

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 17, 2025 | 08:30 PM

UAE conducts 73rd airdrop of aid over Gaza Strip

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Aug, 2025) The United Arab Emirates is continuing its humanitarian support for the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip by conducting today its 73rd airdrop of aid under Operation Birds of Goodness, part of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, in cooperation with the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, and with the participation of Germany, Italy, Belgium, France, Denmark, The Netherlands, Singapore and Indonesia.

The shipment included quantities of essential food supplies, prepared with the support of UAE-based charitable institutions and entities, to help meet the needs of residents amid the difficult humanitarian conditions in the Strip.

With the completion of this airdrop, the total amount of aid delivered by air under the operation has exceeded 3,988 tonnes of various relief items, including food and essential supplies, underscoring the UAE’s steadfast commitment to supporting the Palestinian people and strengthening their resilience.

These initiatives highlight the UAE’s leading role in international relief work, by mobilising regional and international efforts and reinforcing a humanitarian giving approach to ease the suffering of those affected in crisis areas.

