Sultan Bin Ahmed Al Qasimi Visits Opera House In Cairo's New Administrative Capital
Umer Jamshaid Published August 18, 2025 | 12:15 AM
CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Aug, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, visited the Opera House located in the City of Arts and Culture in Egypt's New Administrative Capital. This venue is considered the largest cultural and artistic landmark in the middle East.
H.H. Sheikh Sultan toured the building's halls, admiring its unique designs and historic hand-painted murals. He was also briefed on its various facilities, which include the halls for the opera, music, and drama theatres, as well as training rooms and backstage areas.
The main hall can seat 2,200 people across four levels and is equipped to host world-class performances, such as orchestras, rhythmic ballet, opera, and international circuses. It features two movable towers to provide additional space.
H.H. the Deputy Ruler of Sharjah also saw the music hall, which accommodates 1,200 spectators on three levels. Designed to the highest international standards, it is equipped with the latest advanced technology to support performing orchestras.
The hall also features a pipe organ with 4,044 pipes, capable of playing all types of music and using technology to absorb loud, non-musical sounds.
He then visited the drama hall, which seats 650 people on two levels. Designed for dramatic performances, plays, and talk shows, the hall is outfitted with advanced technology, including multi-language translation, automatic broadcasting of shows and events to satellite channels, and state-of-the-art sound and lighting systems.
H.H. Sheikh Sultan penned a message in the guestbook, writing: "I was honoured to visit the City of Arts and Culture. I extend my sincere thanks and appreciation to all those responsible for this magnificent cultural landmark."
The visit concluded with an exchange of commemorative shields and a group photo session with the Egyptian delegation.
