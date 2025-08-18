Open Menu

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 18 August 2025

Arslan Farid Published August 18, 2025 | 08:57 AM

The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 18 August 2025 is 360,400 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 308,990. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.

Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 18 August 2025 is 360,400 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 308,990.

Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 330,342 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 283,239.

Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2025 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 360,400 Rs 330,342
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 308,990 Rs 283,239
Per Gram Gold Rs 30,899 Rs 28,324

You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.

More Stories From Business