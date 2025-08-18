Open Menu

Premier League: Arsenal 1-0 Manchester United

Muhammad Irfan Published August 18, 2025 | 12:15 AM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Aug, 2025) LONDON, 17th August, 2025 (WAM) – Arsenal defeated Manchester United 1-0 today in the first round of the English Premier League, at Old Trafford.

In the same round, Nottingham Forest won against Brentford 3-1, while Chelsea and Crystal Palace drew with no goals earlier in the day.

London Same Nottingham Old Trafford Manchester United August Chelsea Arsenal Premier League

