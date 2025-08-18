Premier League: Arsenal 1-0 Manchester United
Muhammad Irfan Published August 18, 2025 | 12:15 AM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Aug, 2025) LONDON, 17th August, 2025 (WAM) – Arsenal defeated Manchester United 1-0 today in the first round of the English Premier League, at Old Trafford.
In the same round, Nottingham Forest won against Brentford 3-1, while Chelsea and Crystal Palace drew with no goals earlier in the day.
Recent Stories
Premier League: Arsenal 1-0 Manchester United
Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi visits Opera House in Cairo's New Administrative Capi ..
Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi visits Egypt’s Islamic Cultural Centre in Cairo’s ..
Sultan bin Ahmed meets with Egyptian Minister of Justice
IGCF 2025 launches 'Global PR Challenge'
AI-enabled railway maintenance advances Dubai's model for operational innovation
UAE conducts 73rd airdrop of aid over Gaza Strip
UAE Chambers explores investment opportunities with Mali
UAE expresses solidarity with Algeria, conveys condolences over victims of bus c ..
UFC 319: Chimaev wins middleweight championship
Sharjah Self-Defence emerges winner on conclusion of fifth round of Khaled bin M ..
Egypt rejects Israeli plans to displace Palestinians, warns of legal, regional c ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
Premier League: Arsenal 1-0 Manchester United43 seconds ago
-
Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi visits Opera House in Cairo's New Administrative Capital1 minute ago
-
Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi visits Egypt’s Islamic Cultural Centre in Cairo’s New Administrative ..16 minutes ago
-
Sultan bin Ahmed meets with Egyptian Minister of Justice31 minutes ago
-
Inaugural World Humanoid Robot Games conclude, showcasing rapid advancement in robotics46 minutes ago
-
Backups: A primary defence against cyber threats46 minutes ago
-
IGCF 2025 launches 'Global PR Challenge'3 hours ago
-
AI-enabled railway maintenance advances Dubai's model for operational innovation4 hours ago
-
UAE conducts 73rd airdrop of aid over Gaza Strip4 hours ago
-
UAE Chambers explores investment opportunities with Mali4 hours ago
-
UAE expresses solidarity with Algeria, conveys condolences over victims of bus crash4 hours ago
-
UFC 319: Chimaev wins middleweight championship5 hours ago