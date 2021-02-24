UrduPoint.com
Brazil Announces 1,386 New Coronavirus Deaths In 24 Hours

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 11:15 AM

Brazil announces 1,386 new coronavirus deaths in 24 hours

BRASILIA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Feb, 2021) Brazil had 62,715 new cases of the novel coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours, and 1,386 deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

The South American country has now registered 10,257,875 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 248,529, according to ministry data, in the world's third worst outbreak outside the United States and India and its second-deadliest.

