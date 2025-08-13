Haier Celebrates Independence Day with Spirit, Unity, and Wellness Together for the Nation, Together as a Family

Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 13, 2025 | 11:20 PM

Islamabad: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13 August, 2025) At Haier, success has never been defined by innovation alone, it’s equally about the people who make the brand what it is. This Independence Day, Haier embraced that belief by bringing its employees together in a vibrant celebration filled with national pride, camaraderie, and moments that strengthened bonds far beyond the workplace.

A Day of Pride, Laughter, and Connection
The event, held at Haier’s head office, was thoughtfully designed to create an atmosphere that was both festive and inclusive. It wasn’t just about marking Pakistan’s Independence Day; it was about creating an environment where colleagues could connect, recharge, and celebrate their shared identity as Pakistanis, and as members of the Haier family.

The morning began with the Flag Hoisting Ceremony, a moment of solemn pride as the green and white flag was raised high, uniting everyone in respect and hope for the nation’s future. The national anthem and a heartfelt Milli Naghma performance followed, filling the room with emotion and patriotic energy.

Celebrating with Joy and Team Spirit
As the day unfolded, the celebration shifted from formal pride to lively fun. The cake cutting ceremony symbolized togetherness, marking not just Pakistan’s independence but also the unity and shared journey of the Haier team.

Employees enthusiastically took part in a Quiz Competition that tested their knowledge of Pakistan’s history, achievements, and cultural heritage, sparking friendly competition and shared learning.

The flag-themed puzzle making activity brought out creativity and teamwork, proving that collaboration is at the heart of Haier’s culture.

More Than Just a Workplace
Beyond the colors, music, and activities, the day was a reminder that Haier is more than just a workplace, it’s a community. By fostering emotional well-being, encouraging creative collaboration, and celebrating national pride, Haier continues to create an environment where its people feel valued, inspired, and connected.

Independence Day at Haier was more than an annual tradition; it was a celebration of unity, wellness, and shared purpose. As the festivities came to a close, one thing was clear, when a team stands together, with pride in their country and in each other, the impact goes far beyond the office walls.

More Stories From Business