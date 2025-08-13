Open Menu

UAE Rescue Team, Albanian Officials Coordinate To Strengthen Joint Efforts

Sumaira FH Published August 13, 2025 | 10:30 PM

UAE Rescue Team, Albanian officials coordinate to strengthen joint efforts

TIRANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Aug, 2025) The UAE Rescue Team has held a coordination meeting with several Albanian officials to enhance cooperation between the two sides in firefighting operations at various sites in Albania.

The UAE Rescue Team members arrived in the Republic of Albania last Monday, in implementation of the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to support efforts to extinguish forest fires there. The meeting resulted in the UAE Tescue Team providing full support to the Albanian side in carrying out the mission to save lives and protect property.

The team has conducted eight air sorties to date over fire-affected areas in and around Gramsh, performing 38 drops with more than 71,000 kilograms of water in a humanitarian effort to help the friendly Albanian people.

For their part, several Albanian officials expressed, during the meeting, their appreciation to the United Arab Emirates and to the wise leadership of President H.H. Sheikh Mohamed, for standing by the Republic of Albania in the current situation.

They also praised the UAE rescue team in Albania for their high professionalism and significant impact on the speed of the mission.

Related Topics

Water UAE Gramsh Albania United Arab Emirates Albanian

Recent Stories

UAE, Philippines strengthen bilateral trade, inves ..

UAE, Philippines strengthen bilateral trade, investment ties

20 minutes ago
 Central Bank of UAE, Bank of South Sudan sign MoU ..

Central Bank of UAE, Bank of South Sudan sign MoU to enhance cooperation in fiel ..

51 minutes ago
 Edhi Foundation’s new air ambulance joins fleet ..

Edhi Foundation’s new air ambulance joins fleet after clearance from UAE

54 minutes ago
 Veteran Bengali actress Basanti Chatterjee passes ..

Veteran Bengali actress Basanti Chatterjee passes away at 88

58 minutes ago
 Summer vacations: Punjab revises school reopening ..

Summer vacations: Punjab revises school reopening schedule

60 minutes ago
 UAE conducts 70th airdrop of aid over Gaza Strip

UAE conducts 70th airdrop of aid over Gaza Strip

2 hours ago
21 Palestinians killed while seeking humanitarian ..

21 Palestinians killed while seeking humanitarian aid in Gaza

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Chamber reaffirms commitment to strategic ..

Sharjah Chamber reaffirms commitment to strategic partnership with Pakistan’s ..

2 hours ago
 Etihad Airways exceeds 20 million passengers in 12 ..

Etihad Airways exceeds 20 million passengers in 12 months for first time

2 hours ago
 MBRF showcases ‘Bil Arabi’ initiative at 10th ..

MBRF showcases ‘Bil Arabi’ initiative at 10th Istanbul International Arabic ..

3 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed issues resolution to establish A ..

Mansour bin Zayed issues resolution to establish Abu Dhabi Labour Prosecution

3 hours ago
 Gulf Club Champions League kick-off postponed to 3 ..

Gulf Club Champions League kick-off postponed to 30th September

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East