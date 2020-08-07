UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Death Toll From Beirut Port Blast Rises To 154

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 05:45 PM

Death toll from Beirut port blast rises to 154

BEIRUT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Aug, 2020) Lebanon's Health Minister, Dr. Hamad Hassan, announced that the death toll of Beirut Port blast has reached 154, whereas the number of individuals who sustained injuries is 5000 thus far.

Lebanon's state news agency NNA cited the health minister as saying that one in five of the some 5,000 people injured in Tuesday's blast had required hospitalisation, and 120 were in critical condition.

Related Topics

Injured Beirut

Recent Stories

Afghans, Pakistanis and Kashmiris bonded by mutual ..

12 minutes ago

Over 400,000 customers enrolled in DEWA’s ‘My ..

33 minutes ago

Huawei and 5G industrial Partners Launched The Fir ..

37 minutes ago

Twitter Adds Labels for Accounts of Russia's Upper ..

25 minutes ago

Russian Fighter Scrambled to Intercept US Reconnai ..

25 minutes ago

Speakers for ending state-sponsored terrorism in I ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.