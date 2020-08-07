Death toll from Beirut port blast rises to 154

BEIRUT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Aug, 2020) Lebanon's Health Minister, Dr. Hamad Hassan, announced that the death toll of Beirut Port blast has reached 154, whereas the number of individuals who sustained injuries is 5000 thus far.

Lebanon's state news agency NNA cited the health minister as saying that one in five of the some 5,000 people injured in Tuesday's blast had required hospitalisation, and 120 were in critical condition.