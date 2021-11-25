Digital Sharjah to boost Sharjah’s appeal as an ideal destination to live, work and invest

(@FahadShabbir)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Nov, 2021) SHARJAH, 24th November 2021 (WAM) - Under the directives and continued guidance of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, the Sharjah Digital Office (SDO), today (Wednesday) has launched ‘Digital Sharjah’, a smart application that seamlessly integrates a host of essential public services provided by different government entities and private sector companies on a single, simplified digital user interface.

The Beta version of the smart application was launched during a virtually held press conference, in the presence of Sheikh Saud bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Director of the SDO, and 400 attendees who included government representatives, entrepreneurs and members of the local press. The various offerings and USPs of this new, futuristic service were detailed at the conference alongside an explanation of SDO’s strategic vision behind designing this world-class digital public service interface, which signals the crossing of a big milestone in Sharjah’s digital transformation journey and ambitions of smart governance.

At the core of this project lies Sharjah’s ambition of continually improving the quality of life of citizens, residents and current and aspiring business owners in Sharjah and the UAE, while also boosting ease of access for visitors and tourists coming into the emirate from all over the world.

With the advent of Digital Sharjah platform (website and app), customers will enjoy uninterrupted, 24/7 access to a host of public services including the payment of utility and phone bills, the payment of parking fees, renewal of trade licences, and much more. This means customers would no longer be restricted by the working hours of public sector entities in Sharjah to get their work done.

The services are accessible on a "Digital Sharjah" mobile app that can be downloaded, free of charge, from both the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. All the services are also available on the "Digital Sharjah" platform, ds.sharjah.ae The initiative, therefore, is poised to have significant impact by assisting the public save time and effort as they complete quick, paperless transactions of a variety of essential services remotely.

The smart service currently offers a portfolio of 41 services across 7 broad categories including business, transportation, utilities, social services, general, real estate, and security. More services will continue to be added in forthcoming phases.

Services provided by a host of public entities have been brought under Digital Sharjah’s umbrella to enable residents to pay all their utility bills on one platform; avail a range of transport-related services including booking taxis, paying parking fees and fines; request and receive a range of social support services such as social aid and home care.

Residents with business interests can also register new investors, reserve a trade name, file consumer protection or service agent complaints, estimate license fees, and more. Leveraging the latest smart solutions will enhance the customer experience of all residents when dealing with various government departments.

Sheikh Saud bin Sultan Al Qasimi said: "Digital Sharjah is a forward-looking project that leverages intelligently networked information and communication technologies (ICT) to offer our customers quick, seamless services that will save their time and efforts, and subsequently, improve their quality of life. This is Sharjah’s newest endeavour to reinforce the government–community relationship".

"As we launch a milestone project, our achievement is symbolic of a new era of sustainable, human-centric growth powered not just by the brilliance of technology, but by the close collaboration and outstanding efforts of a host of government entities who partnered with us to put their services on the Digital Sharjah platform, setting a new example of institutional integration", he added thanking all partnering entities.

Asserting that the new digital platform enhances Sharjah’s competitiveness not just on the regional but the global stage, Sheikh Saud further opined: "It boosts Sharjah’s appeal as an ideal destination to live and work."

Digital Sharjah aims to build a perfectly integrated government infrastructure that enables the transformation of Sharjah Government’s traditional services and operations into digital. The platform will serve as a central data base that supports follow-up, research and studies aimed at furthering development and progress, and will also support big development projects in Sharjah.

A host of government entities partnered with SDO to help further its ambition of building a smart, sustainable city by promoting customer happiness through the provision of seamless services. These entities include Sharjah Economic Development Department; Sharjah Electricity & Water and Gas Authority; Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority; Sharjah Police; Department Of Islamic Affairs; Sharjah City Municipality; Department of Social Services; Department Of Town Planning and Survey; National Center of Meteorology and Etisalat.