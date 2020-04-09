DMT completes over one million digital transactions during Q1 2020

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Apr, 2020) Department of Municipalities and Transport, DMT, and its subsidiaries announced the completion of more than 1.1 million digital transactions during the first quarter of this year, which represents 84% of its total transactions for the period.

The three municipalities under the Department's umbrella achieved more than 223,000 digital transactions (93% of their total transactions) during Q1 2020 verses 97,000 digital transactions (50% of their total transactions) during Q1 2019, according to DMT.

The Integrated Transportation Centre completed approximately 896,000 digital transactions during the first quarter of 2020, accounting for 82% of the Centre’s total transactions during this period. The Centre’s digital transactions included more than 480,000 digital transactions for the reservation of taxis.

Despite around 70% of its employees across the three municipalities working remotely, the department has ensured the provision of its digital services remain at the same quality and efficiency, enabling citizens and residents to carry out their transactions easily.

DMT noted that these efforts are in line with its move towards digital transformation in all of its transactions during the coming period, covering platforms for individuals and companies, including "SmartHub" and "Tawtheeq" among others.

Speaking on the occasion, Falah Al-Ahbabi, chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, said, "The digital growth has created many positive effects across economic, social, environmental, and operational aspects, both by achieving high efficiency in completing customers’ requests and reducing the time taken to obtain services by two hours per transaction, and through simplifying access to services and saving approximately 3.

7 million hours in productivity levels."

Total digital transactions carried out by the Municipality of Abu Dhabi City during the first quarter of this year amounted to more than 128,800 transactions, which represent 96% of the total transactions during this period, compared to 43,800 transactions that represent 57% of the total transactions during the first quarter of 2019.

Al Ain Municipality carried out 77,000 digital transactions in the first quarter of the year, which represent about 90% of the municipality’s total transactions, compared to nearly over 52,000 digital transactions (58% of total transactions) during the same period last year. Al Dhafra Region Municipality recorded more than 6,000 transactions in the same timeframe, accounting for 80% of the total transactions, compared with 1,700 (6%) in Q1 2019.

Additional savings have seen 1.66 million driving hours reduced and environmental pollution cut by about 5,600 tons of carbon dioxide emissions, along with 9.91 million paper transactions and 2.2 million visits to municipal service centres, saving AED96 million in working hours.