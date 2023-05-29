UrduPoint.com

Du Sets Its 2030 Net-zero Ambition To Amplify Positive Environmental Impact In Value Chain

Published May 29, 2023

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th May, 2023) du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunication Company (EITC), has committed to achieving net zero Scope 1 and 2 emissions within its operations in the UAE by 2030 and Scope 3 by 2050.

The company will be focusing on key initiatives to reduce its carbon footprint, including improving energy efficiency and sourcing renewable energy.

The du climate action programme will establish a clear net zero carbon emissions road map for the company to advance its sustainability initiatives that have a positive human impact on future plans and operations.

Fahad Al Hassawi, CEO at du, said, “The UAE has been at the forefront of the global fight against climate change, taking proactive action to reduce the carbon impact of hydrocarbon emissions, leading the energy transition towards a more sustainable future. It is crucial for the private sector to take responsibility in environmental stewardship and play an active role in promoting sustainable development. Our net zero ambitions are aligned to support the UAE’s on reaching Net Zero emissions by 2050, and are designed to not only benefit the environment but also create economic opportunities and improve the quality of life for people in the UAE."

du’s Sustainability Report 2022 provides information on du’s efforts to support three key sustainability objectives – to "make people and society happier", “operate ethically and responsibly” and “deliver the benefits of our services to all”.

These objectives are further split into various priority focus areas, corresponding to the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

One of the initiatives to reduce greenhouse gas emissions involves replacing diesel-powered generators with hybrid- and solar-power alternatives.

At present, there are 200 sites equipped with smart hybrid power systems which run on the latest Lithium-Ion battery technology leading to 50 percent reduction of diesel consumption and carbon emissions.

Furthermore, du increased the number of solar-powered sites by 18 and it now has 78 sites which have zero carbon emissions. du has introduced a new concept by installing solar panels on mobile towers to allow excess energy to be fed back into the power grid - accelerating the reduction in greenhouse gas emissions and a shift towards a cleaner, greener planet. There are 10 of these systems in operation with 80 more towers set to be completed by the end of 2023 to take further steps towards mitigating climate change.

