Dubai Economy Shut Down A Café, Issues Seven Fines And Five Warnings For Violation Of COVID-19 Guidelines

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 19th September 2020 | 07:00 PM

Dubai Economy shut down a café, issues seven fines and five warnings for violation of COVID-19 guidelines

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Sep, 2020) DUBAI, 19th September 2020 (WAM) - Inspections teams form the Commercial Compliance & Consumer Protection (CCCP) Sector in Dubai Economy conducted 673 field visits yesterday to various markets and commercial centres in the emirate to verify compliance with the precautionary measures in place to combat COVID-19.

Following the inspections, Dubai Economy in co-operation with Dubai Tourism, ordered a café to shut down after the singer was found not wearing mask and customers didn’t adhere to physical distancing. Penalties were imposed on seven businesses and warnings issued to five others for non-compliance while 660 businesses were found to be fully compliant with the precautionary guidelines.

The violations were spotted across various commercial centres, and shops in the International City and Bada’a, including retail stores and a grocery as well as outlets trading in building materials and ready-made garments. Lack of commitment to wearing masks and non-adherence to physical distancing were the main violations spotted.

The warnings went to establishments that failed to place the physical distancing stickers as required.

The field visits are aimed to ensure that businesses, employees, and customers complied with the COVID-19 precautionary guidelines and also enhance awareness among the public on limiting the impact of the pandemic. The inspections follow the directives of the leadership, which has enabled Dubai to return gradually to normal and safe economic activities.

Dubai Economy called on everyone to cooperate and contribute to preserving the emirate’s achievements made despite the challenges posed by the pandemic globally. Strict action will be taken against any violation or abuse of the precautionary measures detected by the authorities or reported by consumers and the public.

Dubai Economy also called on everyone to report any non-compliance to the precautionary guidelines through the Dubai Consumer app available on the Apple, Google, and Huawei stores, by calling 600545555, or by visiting the Consumerrights.ae website.

