UrduPoint.com

Dubai Press Club Unveils Agenda For Dubai PodFest 2021

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 09:30 PM

Dubai Press Club unveils agenda for Dubai PodFest 2021

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Nov, 2021) Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, Dubai Press Club (DPC) today announced the agenda for the inaugural edition of Dubai PodFest, the first event of its kind dedicated to podcasting in the region.

Taking place at Dubai Press Club in One Central, Dubai World Trade Centre on 14th November, the event will bring together prominent podcasters, audio content creators and leading organisations in the sector to explore growth opportunities and the future of podcasting in the region.

Dubai PodFest will tackle a range of topics including engaging and attracting subscribers, measuring performance, challenges and opportunities for content creators and the growth of the MENA podcast market.

Dubai PodFest 2021 will serve as an enriching platform to highlight the experiences of various podcasters from across the Arab world and discuss their roles in promoting positive content and inspirational stories.

Maitha Buhumaid, Director of Dubai Press Club, said, "The Dubai PodFest was inspired by the vision of Dubai’s leadership to adopt new media technologies and embrace advanced digital trends in the sector. The event, which is set to be the region’s largest gathering for podcasters, seeks to generate insights on emerging possibilities and challenges in the sector."

"The global digital content sector has witnessed numerous developments, and it is important that the Arab world stays abreast of advancements in this field. Our region has a wealth of bright minds and talent capable of excelling at a global level. However, we need to develop an integrated system in the region that can harness this talent by raising quality benchmarks, promoting knowledge exchange and supporting the development of the sector," Buhumaid added.

Mahfoudha bin Selem, Programme Development and Media Training Manager at Dubai Press Club, said, "Organising the Dubai PodFest is part of Dubai Press Club’s strategy to develop several media sectors, including digital media content, in collaboration with its partners.

The Dubai PodFest also forms part of our plan to contribute to the accelerated development of the podcasting sector."

Bin Selem added, "With the growth of the sector in the region and emergence of new podcasters and podcast platforms, we need to study market developments and understand the various issues it faces."

The opening session of the Dubai PodFest titled 'The Future of Podcasting' will explore ways to widen the audience for podcasting and identify the major issues facing podcasting in the region. The session will also tackle technology-related competition in the audio production sector.

During a panel discussion titled 'New Avenues for Content Creators', participants will share their insights on the opportunities available for content creators in the MENA region, enhancing the diversity of music content on podcast platforms, as well as the impact of the global pandemic on the consumption of digital music and entertainment.

The session will also shed light on how companies can take advantage of massive growth opportunities in the podcasting sector and how content creators can increase their subscribers and monetise their podcasts.

Another panel discussion called 'Podcast Platforms' will discuss the distribution of ad revenues among podcasters and podcast platforms and the key marketing tools available to maximise reach and income. The session will also examine what podcast platforms offer content creators.

As part of event, several leading organisations and content creators will be podcasting live from the event.

Al Arabiya and Sky news Arabia will be among the prominent media companies podcasting from DPC. Dubai Press Club will also be organising various activities related to podcasting on the sidelines of the event.

Related Topics

World Music Exchange Dubai Rashid November Market Media Event From Share Arab

Recent Stories

Dubai-based company launches disruptive AC Safety ..

Dubai-based company launches disruptive AC Safety Helmet at Expo 2020

2 minutes ago
 Health services will be available to all through S ..

Health services will be available to all through Sehat Sahulat card: Dr Faisal S ..

25 minutes ago
 Two killed in firing incident

Two killed in firing incident

25 minutes ago
 England post 166-4 in T20 World Cup semi-final

England post 166-4 in T20 World Cup semi-final

25 minutes ago
 US Charges 3 With $3.5Mln Fraud Using Fake Politic ..

US Charges 3 With $3.5Mln Fraud Using Fake Political Action Committees - Justice ..

25 minutes ago
 Senate passes unanimous resolution to restore nati ..

Senate passes unanimous resolution to restore national holiday on Nov 9

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.