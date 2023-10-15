Open Menu

Dubai's IHC Launches Urgent Relief Airbridge To Lebanon And Egypt In Light Of Escalating Regional Crisis

Muhammad Irfan Published October 15, 2023 | 07:45 PM

Dubai&#039;s IHC launches urgent relief airbridge to Lebanon and Egypt in light of escalating regional crisis

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Oct, 2023) Dubai's International Humanitarian City (IHC) announced that it has launched an urgent humanitarian airbridge operation to transport essential medical supplies and food assistance to Egypt and Lebanon.

The operation is in preparation for and in response to the growing challenges brought about by the ongoing crisis in the region.
The airbridge operation also comes in response to an immediate request for aid from the World Health Organisation (WHO), the World Food Programme (WFP), and the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF).
Giuseppe Saba, CEO of Dubai’s International Humanitarian City, stated: “The humanitarian airbridge has been swiftly established to transport urgently needed relief supplies to populations affected by the escalating crisis in the region. This mobilisation is a testament to the spirit of cooperation in times of conflict and dire need, as IHC leverages its vast network and resources to bolster humanitarian efforts, supporting rapid responses to humanitarian crises, improving readiness for emergencies, and ultimately, saving innocent lives.


The initial shipment, consisting of more than 11 metric tonnes of essential supplies from WFP and UNICEF's stockpile, including water, sanitation, hygiene, dignity kits, crucial aid materials, and essential food provisions, departed from Dubai today to El Arish in the North Sinai Governorate of Egypt.

This delivery significantly boosts healthcare response capacity through the Egyptian Red Crescent, ensuring that communities are well-equipped to address the urgent requirements resulting from the ongoing crisis. Moreover, the substantial quantity of food items will aid in alleviating the impact of food shortages on the most vulnerable.

