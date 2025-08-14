DP World reports strong H1 2025 results: revenue up 20.4%, container volumes rise 6.7%

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Aug, 2025) DP World today announced strong financial and operational results for the first half of 2025, underlining the resilience of its integrated global trade platform amid ongoing geopolitical and economic uncertainty.

Revenue grew by 20.4% year-on-year to $11,244 million, driven by strong performance across Ports & Terminals and recent acquisitions. Adjusted EBITDA rose 21.4% to $3,033 million, while container volumes increased 5.6% on a like-for-like basis, reaching 45.4 million TEU (twenty-foot equivalent units) across the global portfolio.

Commenting on the results, DP World Group Chairman and CEO, Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, said, “We are pleased to report strong first-half results, with both revenue and EBITDA growing by over 20%. Ongoing geopolitical tensions, the continued closure of the Red Sea route, and rising uncertainty around global trade tariffs have caused significant disruption across the industry. Despite these challenges, our strategy of delivering integrated end-to-end solutions and operating critical infrastructure in key markets has allowed us to continue supporting cargo owners to move their freight and to deliver a strong set of results.

DP World continues to invest in strategic growth markets, with $1.08 billion in capital expenditure during the first half of the year. The full-year capex target of $2.5 billion will support expansion in Jebel Ali Port, Drydocks World, Tuna Tekra (India), London Gateway (UK), and Dakar (Senegal), along with DP World Logistics and P&O Maritime Logistics. These investments are focused on enhancing terminal capacity, supply chain integration, and digital capabilities to support long-term trade resilience.

Across terminals where DP World has operational control, the company handled 27.4 million TEU, an increase of 7.5% year-on-year.

Through Unifeeder, DP World offers efficient and sustainable multimodal transport solutions that ensure connectivity for global shipping lines and cargo owners. This has been particularly important amid recent disruptions to global supply chains, where our extensive network has played a crucial role in helping customers maintain cargo flows and delivery reliability.

DP World’s freight forwarding platform now spans approximately 300 locations and covers more than 90% of global trade lanes.