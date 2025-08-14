UK, France, Germany Warn Iran Of Renewed Sanctions Over Nuclear Program
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 14, 2025 | 05:23 PM
LONDON/PARIS/BERLIN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 14th, 2025) The United Kingdom, France, and Germany have expressed serious concern over Iran’s expanding nuclear program, formally warning the United Nations that sanctions could be reimposed if no diplomatic solution is reached by the end of August.
In a joint letter, European foreign ministers — Jean-Noël Barrot (France), David Lidington (UK) and Johan Wedfel (Germany) — stated that they are prepared to invoke the “snapback mechanism” if Iran fails to comply with the agreed deadline. This mechanism was part of the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), under which UN sanctions on Iran had been eased.
The situation escalated after Israel conducted a 12-day military operation targeting Iran’s nuclear facilities in June 2025, supported by U.
S. airstrikes. Following these attacks, Iran suspended all cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).
Iran has previously faced allegations of violating the JCPOA, including increasing its uranium stockpile 40 times above the agreed limit.
The European ministers emphasized that, as signatories of the agreement, they have full legal authority to reimpose sanctions in case of Iranian non-compliance. They stressed that while a diplomatic resolution remains their priority, Iran’s current stance is jeopardizing the negotiation process.
Last month, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi wrote to the UN, asserting that European countries do not have the legal right to reimpose sanctions. European nations, however, have dismissed this claim as baseless.
