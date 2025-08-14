Open Menu

ICP Permits Passport Renewal Up To One Year Before Expiry

Faizan Hashmi Published August 14, 2025 | 04:30 PM

ICP permits passport renewal up to one year before expiry

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Aug, 2025) The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP) has announced that UAE citizens may now renew their passports up to one year before the expiry date, replacing the previous six-month limit.

The decision, issued by Ali Mohammed Al Shamsi, Chairman of the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP), allows UAE citizens to renew their passports if the remaining validity is one year or less. The service will be available starting Monday, August 18, 2025, through the Authority’s smart services platform.

Al Shamsi stated that the decision will improve citizens’ quality of life by enabling them to plan international travel well in advance, complete official transactions seamlessly, and expand the use of secure digital documents.

It also reflects the Authority’s commitment to delivering proactive, world-class institutional services.

He stated that the UAE passport continues to rank as the world’s most powerful, trusted, and widely recognised travel document. The new decision, he added, is a strong boost to its global standing and further establishes the UAE’s passport issuance and renewal system as a leading model for the region and beyond.

Related Topics

World UAE May August Citizenship

Recent Stories

ICP permits passport renewal up to one year before ..

ICP permits passport renewal up to one year before expiry

22 seconds ago
 UAE strengthens commitment to accelerating water i ..

UAE strengthens commitment to accelerating water investments in Africa at Africa ..

1 hour ago
 Fatima Bint Mubarak Excellence and Community Intel ..

Fatima Bint Mubarak Excellence and Community Intelligence Programme launches 8th ..

1 hour ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with Cabo Verde, offers c ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Cabo Verde, offers condolences over flood victims

2 hours ago
 'Malaffi' reaches 3.5 billion clinical records: Do ..

'Malaffi' reaches 3.5 billion clinical records: DoH

2 hours ago
 Dubai’s GDP reaches AED119.7 billion in Q1 2025, ..

Dubai’s GDP reaches AED119.7 billion in Q1 2025, rising 4% YoY

2 hours ago
Arjun Tendulkar gets engaged to Mumbai-based Saani ..

Arjun Tendulkar gets engaged to Mumbai-based Saaniya Chandhok

2 hours ago
 ‘Icebreaker of Knowledge’ sets sail for North ..

‘Icebreaker of Knowledge’ sets sail for North Pole with teachers, students f ..

2 hours ago
 Weather update; Karachi, Sindh likely to receive r ..

Weather update; Karachi, Sindh likely to receive rain spells from Aug 18 to 23

2 hours ago
 ECP announces by-election schedule on seat fell va ..

ECP announces by-election schedule on seat fell vacant after disqualification of ..

2 hours ago
 Petrol, diesel prices likely to be revised from Au ..

Petrol, diesel prices likely to be revised from August 16

2 hours ago
 Govt, PTI representatives discuss prospects of tal ..

Govt, PTI representatives discuss prospects of talks

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East