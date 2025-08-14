ICP permits passport renewal up to one year before expiry

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Aug, 2025) The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP) has announced that UAE citizens may now renew their passports up to one year before the expiry date, replacing the previous six-month limit.

The decision, issued by Ali Mohammed Al Shamsi, Chairman of the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP), allows UAE citizens to renew their passports if the remaining validity is one year or less. The service will be available starting Monday, August 18, 2025, through the Authority’s smart services platform.

Al Shamsi stated that the decision will improve citizens’ quality of life by enabling them to plan international travel well in advance, complete official transactions seamlessly, and expand the use of secure digital documents.

It also reflects the Authority’s commitment to delivering proactive, world-class institutional services.

He stated that the UAE passport continues to rank as the world’s most powerful, trusted, and widely recognised travel document. The new decision, he added, is a strong boost to its global standing and further establishes the UAE’s passport issuance and renewal system as a leading model for the region and beyond.