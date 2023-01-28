UrduPoint.com

Egypt Expresses Its Strong Rejection And Condemnation Of East Jerusalem Attack, Warns Of Risks Of Escalation

Muhammad Irfan Published January 28, 2023 | 06:15 PM

Egypt expresses its strong rejection and condemnation of East Jerusalem attack, warns of risks of escalation

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jan, 2023) The Arab Republic of Egypt expressed its total rejection and strong condemnation of the attack that took place in East Jerusalem, which resulted in the death of several people and a number of injuries, stressing its condemnation of all operations targeting civilians.


In a statement issued by the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the country warned of the severe risks of the ongoing escalation between the Palestinian and Israeli sides, calling for the exercise of the utmost restraint, and an end to aggression and provocative measures in order to avoid falling into a vicious circle of violence that worsens the political and humanitarian situations and undermines de-escalation efforts and all chances of reviving the peace process.
Moreover, Egypt offered its sincere condolences to the families of the victims, wishing a speedy recovery for the injured.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Condemnation Egypt Jerusalem Circle All Arab

Recent Stories

15 people shifted to Panahgah in Faisalabad

15 people shifted to Panahgah in Faisalabad

2 minutes ago
 Dacoit killed by civilian in Defence, Karachi

Dacoit killed by civilian in Defence, Karachi

2 minutes ago
 PML-N to bring back economic progress, prosperity: ..

PML-N to bring back economic progress, prosperity: Vice President and Chief Orga ..

4 minutes ago
 UAE takes part in G20’s first Health Working Gro ..

UAE takes part in G20’s first Health Working Group meeting

24 minutes ago
 Magnitude 4.1 Earthquake Recorded in Northern Ital ..

Magnitude 4.1 Earthquake Recorded in Northern Italy, Rail Traffic Halted - Insti ..

4 minutes ago
 Imran gone "insane", allegation against Zardari no ..

Imran gone "insane", allegation against Zardari not even worth answering: ederal ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.