Egypt expresses its strong rejection and condemnation of East Jerusalem attack, warns of risks of escalation

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jan, 2023) The Arab Republic of Egypt expressed its total rejection and strong condemnation of the attack that took place in East Jerusalem, which resulted in the death of several people and a number of injuries, stressing its condemnation of all operations targeting civilians.



In a statement issued by the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the country warned of the severe risks of the ongoing escalation between the Palestinian and Israeli sides, calling for the exercise of the utmost restraint, and an end to aggression and provocative measures in order to avoid falling into a vicious circle of violence that worsens the political and humanitarian situations and undermines de-escalation efforts and all chances of reviving the peace process.

Moreover, Egypt offered its sincere condolences to the families of the victims, wishing a speedy recovery for the injured.