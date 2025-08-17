Open Menu

Egypt Rejects Israeli Plans To Displace Palestinians, Warns Of Legal, Regional Consequences

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 17, 2025 | 06:15 PM

Egypt rejects Israeli plans to displace Palestinians, warns of legal, regional consequences

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Aug, 2025) CAIRO, 17th August, 2025 (WAM) – Egypt has firmly renewed its rejection of any Israeli plans to displace Palestinians from their historical homeland, whether in the Gaza Strip or the West Bank, under any pretext—be it forced or voluntary.

It condemned all forms of displacement, including those carried out through policies of starvation, land confiscation, settlement expansion, or by making life unlivable for Palestinians in their own land.

In a statement issued on Sunday, and carried by middle East news Agency (MENA), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed Egypt’s deep concern over recent reports suggesting that Israel has held consultations with certain countries regarding the potential resettlement of Palestinian refugees from Gaza.

The ministry criticised these discussions as part of a broader, rejected Israeli strategy to depopulate Palestinian territories and undermine the Palestinian cause.

Egypt emphasised that it will not accept, support, or participate in any plans that involve the displacement of Palestinians, calling such proposals a historic injustice that lacks any moral or legal legitimacy.

The statement urged the international community—particularly peace-supporting nations—to reject complicity in such an "immoral and illegal crime" that would violate the principles of international humanitarian law, constitute a war crime, and amount to ethnic cleansing. It further noted such actions would blatantly breach the four Geneva Conventions.

Finally, Egypt warned of the grave historical and legal consequences that would befall any party involved in or facilitating such displacement. It also stressed the potential for far-reaching political repercussions across the region and beyond if such policies were to proceed.

Related Topics

Israel Egypt Gaza Bank Cairo Geneva Middle East August Sunday Moral All From Refugee

Recent Stories

Sharjah Self-Defence emerges winner on conclusion ..

Sharjah Self-Defence emerges winner on conclusion of fifth round of Khaled bin M ..

2 minutes ago
 Egypt rejects Israeli plans to displace Palestinia ..

Egypt rejects Israeli plans to displace Palestinians, warns of legal, regional c ..

2 minutes ago
 Belgium meets EU target for winter with gas reserv ..

Belgium meets EU target for winter with gas reserves

1 hour ago

1 hour ago
 At the Edge of Shadows: A Journey with Shahid Nazi ..

At the Edge of Shadows: A Journey with Shahid Nazir Ch

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi: A pioneering model in establishing qual ..

Abu Dhabi: A pioneering model in establishing quality standards, consumer protec ..

3 hours ago
GCC-Stat: GCC countries’ gross national income h ..

GCC-Stat: GCC countries’ gross national income hits $2.143 trillion

3 hours ago
 Ministry of Economy and Tourism to host ‘UAE Afr ..

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Indonesian President on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate Indonesian President on Independence Day

3 hours ago
 Supreme Committee for Development of Hatta launche ..

Supreme Committee for Development of Hatta launches 14 new investment opportunit ..

4 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi sees 10.3% increase in certificates of o ..

Abu Dhabi sees 10.3% increase in certificates of origin, signalling expansion of ..

5 hours ago
 12 dead, missing in northern China floods

12 dead, missing in northern China floods

6 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East