Egypt rejects Israeli plans to displace Palestinians, warns of legal, regional consequences

Published August 17, 2025
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Aug, 2025) CAIRO, 17th August, 2025 (WAM) – Egypt has firmly renewed its rejection of any Israeli plans to displace Palestinians from their historical homeland, whether in the Gaza Strip or the West Bank, under any pretext—be it forced or voluntary.
It condemned all forms of displacement, including those carried out through policies of starvation, land confiscation, settlement expansion, or by making life unlivable for Palestinians in their own land.
In a statement issued on Sunday, and carried by middle East news Agency (MENA), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed Egypt’s deep concern over recent reports suggesting that Israel has held consultations with certain countries regarding the potential resettlement of Palestinian refugees from Gaza.
The ministry criticised these discussions as part of a broader, rejected Israeli strategy to depopulate Palestinian territories and undermine the Palestinian cause.
Egypt emphasised that it will not accept, support, or participate in any plans that involve the displacement of Palestinians, calling such proposals a historic injustice that lacks any moral or legal legitimacy.
The statement urged the international community—particularly peace-supporting nations—to reject complicity in such an "immoral and illegal crime" that would violate the principles of international humanitarian law, constitute a war crime, and amount to ethnic cleansing. It further noted such actions would blatantly breach the four Geneva Conventions.
Finally, Egypt warned of the grave historical and legal consequences that would befall any party involved in or facilitating such displacement. It also stressed the potential for far-reaching political repercussions across the region and beyond if such policies were to proceed.
