Emirates Institute For Banking To Send 25 Professionals To University Of Oxford

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 26th January 2020 | 10:45 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jan, 2020) The Emirates Institute for Banking and Financial Studies will send 25 banking professionals to Said Business School, Oxford University to upskill them in their finance professions This was decided as EIBFS today hosted the participants of its Leadership Programme, which is being held in partnership with Said Business School, to introduce the bankers to the programme and its details.

Today’s session was attended by 22 senior executives from HSBC, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, RAK Bank, Emirates NBD and Emirates Islamic Bank, which was attended by the top management of EIBFS, including Jamal Al Jassmi, General Manager, and Noura Abbas, Director Program Administration & Delivery Division.

During the session, the participants were apprised about the benefits of the Leadership Program and its expected outcomes.

As part of the Leadership Program, designed to upskill managers within the finance sector, EIBFS has designed an eight-day module that focuses on various relevant topics including disruption, change and strategic thinking.

The programme is planned across three over-arching themes – industry disruption, a red thread that runs through the whole program, mind of a strategist and leading self and others. These themes create a holistic learning and development experience that will elevate the knowledge of industry professionals.

Addressing the bankers, Jamal Al Jassmi said: "We are excited to offer our annual Leadership Program, in partnership with Said Business School, University of Oxford. This is one of the most sought-after programs among the UAE banks. In line with the mandate of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, the scheme provides training and educational opportunities to UAE nationals who will be the banking leaders of tomorrow.

Sessions such as the one held with the EIBFS top management offer ideal platforms for the alumni to exchange ideas and network, and for us to obtain feedback on the program."

Dr. Loizos T Heracleous -Programe Director, Said Business School, said, "I am happy to be working closely with EIBFS to deliver this comprehensive leadership program. The program which will be delivered to 25 UAE nationals in Oxford, aims to improve the strategic thinking, leadership capabilities and the ability to deal with industry disruption. This is mainly for executives in banking and insurance sector but is applicable to any industry."

Noura Abbas, said, "EIBFS is determined to help the UAE banking and finance workforce in their growth. The industry employs a large amount of UAE nationals. Through our partnerships and comprehensive courses and trainings we are confident of achieving significant advancement and success for the sector. Over the years, EIBFS has tied up with various international partners, enabling us in providing the best-in-class education to out trainees."

Said Business School blends the old and new learning procedures and is vibrant and innovative in its approach. The school creates programs and ideas that have global impact and educate people for successful business careers.

With its comprehensive training courses in the field of finance and banking, including Islamic finance, EIBFS is at the forefront of advanced financial education and capacity-building. The institute has partnered with specialist training and technology solutions providers in the USA and Europe to equip finance professionals with the latest expertise.

