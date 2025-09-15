Emirates Tips-off As Official Main Sponsor Of Real Madrid Basketball
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 15, 2025 | 02:15 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Sep, 2025) Emirates and Real Madrid have announced a multi-year partnership that makes Emirates the Official Main Sponsor of the Spanish professional basketball club. The partnership will commence immediately.
As part of the agreement, Emirates’ ‘Fly Better’ branding will prominently feature on the jerseys consistent with its presence on both the men’s and women’s football teams.
The latest partnership with Real Madrid Basketball marks Emirates’ European basketball debut, as the airline expands its global footprint in the sport, reinforcing its mission to bring fans closer to the game.
Real Madrid is the only European sports club to have become the European champions in both football and basketball in the same season.
