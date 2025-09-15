Gulf Central Banks’ Net Foreign Assets Hit US$ 761.9 Billion: GCC-Stat
Sumaira FH Published September 15, 2025 | 02:15 PM
MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Sep, 2025) The latest data released by the Statistical Centre for the Cooperation Council for the Arab Countries of the Gulf (GCC-Stat) indicated that the net foreign assets of the Gulf central banks rose by 6.3 percent in 2024 compared to the previous year, reaching about US$761.9 billion.
The total narrow money supply (M1) in the GCC amounted to about US$801 billion by the end of 2024, marking an increase of 10 percent compared to its level at the end of 2023.
Meanwhile, the broad money supply (M2) reached approximately US$1.763 trillion by the end of 2024, representing a 9.3 percent increase compared to its value at the end of 2023.
Compared to the corresponding quarters of the previous year, the M2 money supply increased in all quarters of 2024, while the M1 money supply recorded a decline in each of the first three quarters of 2023 due to a decrease in the volume of cash deposits.
The data issued by the Centre indicate that demand deposits recorded significant year-on-year monthly increases throughout 2024 compared to the corresponding months of the previous year.
Quasi-money also posted notable monthly growth rates, though at a decelerating pace. Currency in circulation outside banks likewise increased, but at lower rates than quasi-money. This growth contributed to the rise in the money supply (M1).
Recent Stories
Gulf central banks’ net foreign assets hit US$ 761.9 billion: GCC-Stat
Emirates tips-off as Official Main Sponsor of Real Madrid Basketball
ALEC Holdings announces intention to float on DFM
PM Shehbaz departs for Qatar to attend Arab-Islamic Summit on Palestine crisis
Masdar City reinforces global leadership in sustainable urban development
UAE leaders congratulate President of El Salvador on Independence Day
Social media star Ahmad Shah’s younger brother Umar passes away
Aldar sells out 'AL Deem' townhomes to UAE nationals generating over AED1.8 bill ..
Space42, Viasat to launch ‘Equatys’ to enable global Direct-to-Device servic ..
Du completes secondary public share offering with final offer price of AED9.20 p ..
UAE leaders congratulate President of Guatemala on Independence Day
President issues decree restructuring Board of Trustees of Erth Zayed Philanthro ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
Gulf central banks’ net foreign assets hit US$ 761.9 billion: GCC-Stat2 minutes ago
-
Emirates tips-off as Official Main Sponsor of Real Madrid Basketball2 minutes ago
-
ALEC Holdings announces intention to float on DFM2 minutes ago
-
Masdar City reinforces global leadership in sustainable urban development17 minutes ago
-
UAE leaders congratulate President of El Salvador on Independence Day32 minutes ago
-
Aldar sells out 'AL Deem' townhomes to UAE nationals generating over AED1.8 billion1 hour ago
-
Space42, Viasat to launch ‘Equatys’ to enable global Direct-to-Device services1 hour ago
-
UAE leaders congratulate President of Costa Rica on Independence Day1 hour ago
-
Du completes secondary public share offering with final offer price of AED9.20 per share2 hours ago
-
UAE leaders congratulate President of Guatemala on Independence Day2 hours ago
-
President issues decree restructuring Board of Trustees of Erth Zayed Philanthropies2 hours ago
-
China’s economic slowdown deepens in August3 hours ago