PM Shehbaz departs for Qatar to attend Arab-Islamic Summit on Palestine crisis

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-sept 15th, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday left for Qatar on a one-day visit to participate in the emergency Arab-Islamic Summit being held in Doha today.

The official sources said that the extraordinary summit has been convened in response to Israel’s recent aerial strikes in Doha and the escalating situation in Palestine, including forced displacement of Palestinians.

Heads of state and senior officials from member countries of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) are expected to attend the meeting.

Diplomatic officials said the summit aims to formulate a collective strategy to respond to Israel’s aggressive actions, show solidarity with the Palestinian people, and discuss ways to prevent further escalation in the region.

Prime Minister Shehbaz will present Pakistan’s stance on the matter, reaffirming the country’s consistent support for the Palestinian cause and its call for an immediate cessation of hostilities.

It may be recalled that last week, Israel carried out a strike in Doha targeting senior Hamas leaders.

However, reports confirmed that the group’s central leadership remained unharmed.

The attack drew sharp condemnation worldwide, including from Pakistan, which expressed solidarity with Qatar and denounced the Israeli aggression as a violation of international law.

Foreign policy analysts note that the summit will serve as a critical platform for Muslim countries to voice their concerns and consider joint measures against Israeli actions.

They added that the participation of Prime Minister Shehbaz reflects Pakistan’s active diplomatic engagement on the issue, especially at a time when the Muslim world is seeking unity to counter increasing threats in the middle East.

The prime minister is expected to return to Islamabad later tonight after attending the high-level meeting.