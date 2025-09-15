Social media star Ahmad Shah’s younger brother Umar passes away

(@Abdulla99267510)

Heart-breaking news was shared by Ahmad Shah on his official social media accounts

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 15th, 2025) Umar Shah, the younger brother of popular child social media sensation Ahmad Shah, has passed away, the family confirmed on Monday.

The heart-breaking news was shared by Ahmad Shah on his official social media accounts.

In his post, he wrote: “Our family’s little shining star Umar Shah has returned to his Creator.” He also requested prayers for the departed soul’s forgiveness and patience for the grieving family.

Umar, known for his innocent smile and playful personality, had won the hearts of thousands of fans across Pakistan.

He often appeared alongside his elder brother Ahmad Shah in viral videos, television shows, and special Ramadan transmissions, where audiences admired his natural charm and lighthearted presence.

On Monday morning, Ahmad Shah’s verified Facebook page also carried the confirmation of Umar’s passing, though the exact cause of death was not disclosed.

Umar underwent cataract surgery on his eyes in July last year.

However, there has been no confirmation whether his medical condition had any connection to his sudden demise.

The news of Umar’s untimely death has left fans, followers, and well-wishers across social media deeply shocked.

Many expressed their condolences to the family, recalling Umar’s joyful appearances on screen and his bond with Ahmad Shah, who rose to fame at a very young age through his viral videos.

Ahmad Shah’s family, originally from Peshawar but residing in Karachi, became household Names after Ahmad’s innocence and humorous expressions caught nationwide attention.

Umar, being the youngest, quickly became a beloved figure as well.

The sudden passing of Umar Shah marks a tragic moment not only for the Shah family but also for their millions of admirers who had grown fond of his vibrant personality.