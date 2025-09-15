Social Media Star Ahmad Shah’s Younger Brother Umar Passes Away
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 15, 2025 | 01:41 PM
Heart-breaking news was shared by Ahmad Shah on his official social media accounts
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 15th, 2025) Umar Shah, the younger brother of popular child social media sensation Ahmad Shah, has passed away, the family confirmed on Monday.
The heart-breaking news was shared by Ahmad Shah on his official social media accounts.
In his post, he wrote: “Our family’s little shining star Umar Shah has returned to his Creator.” He also requested prayers for the departed soul’s forgiveness and patience for the grieving family.
Umar, known for his innocent smile and playful personality, had won the hearts of thousands of fans across Pakistan.
He often appeared alongside his elder brother Ahmad Shah in viral videos, television shows, and special Ramadan transmissions, where audiences admired his natural charm and lighthearted presence.
On Monday morning, Ahmad Shah’s verified Facebook page also carried the confirmation of Umar’s passing, though the exact cause of death was not disclosed.
Umar underwent cataract surgery on his eyes in July last year.
However, there has been no confirmation whether his medical condition had any connection to his sudden demise.
The news of Umar’s untimely death has left fans, followers, and well-wishers across social media deeply shocked.
Many expressed their condolences to the family, recalling Umar’s joyful appearances on screen and his bond with Ahmad Shah, who rose to fame at a very young age through his viral videos.
Ahmad Shah’s family, originally from Peshawar but residing in Karachi, became household Names after Ahmad’s innocence and humorous expressions caught nationwide attention.
Umar, being the youngest, quickly became a beloved figure as well.
The sudden passing of Umar Shah marks a tragic moment not only for the Shah family but also for their millions of admirers who had grown fond of his vibrant personality.
Recent Stories
Social media star Ahmad Shah’s younger brother Umar passes away
Aldar sells out 'AL Deem' townhomes to UAE nationals generating over AED1.8 bill ..
Space42, Viasat to launch ‘Equatys’ to enable global Direct-to-Device servic ..
Du completes secondary public share offering with final offer price of AED9.20 p ..
UAE leaders congratulate President of Guatemala on Independence Day
President issues decree restructuring Board of Trustees of Erth Zayed Philanthro ..
China’s economic slowdown deepens in August
UAE leaders congratulate President of Nicaragua on Independence Day
NASA study reveals possible biosignatures on Mars
Asia Cup 2025. Handshake controversy mars Pakistan-India clash in Dubai
ADNOC L&S deploys AI to optimise UAE petroleum ports operations
UAE leaders congratulate President of Honduras on Independence Day
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Social media star Ahmad Shah’s younger brother Umar passes away3 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 246,800 cusecs water4 minutes ago
-
World democracy day marked with renewed calls for people's empowerment, upholding of democratic prin ..14 minutes ago
-
15 outlaws held14 minutes ago
-
Biker hit to death by dumper24 minutes ago
-
Drug pusher held25 minutes ago
-
Evacuations, relief, and livestock care handled effectively: Spokesperson34 minutes ago
-
Democracy guarantees freedom, justice, national progress: Gilani34 minutes ago
-
Two outlaws killed in encounter34 minutes ago
-
House gutted44 minutes ago
-
Democracy guarantor of human rights, national strength: Syedaal44 minutes ago
-
Over 300 feeders fully restored in flood-hit areas: Power Division54 minutes ago