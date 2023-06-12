UrduPoint.com

Emirates Wins 5 Top Awards For Health And Safety Excellence In Ground Transport Services

Muhammad Irfan Published June 12, 2023 | 08:00 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jun, 2023) At the recent Royal Society for Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA) awards ceremony in Dubai, Emirates Group Transport Services were honoured with 5 top awards. These include the gold award for health and safety performance, the gold award for leisure safety, a safety influencer of the year award for one of the Emirates team members, a highly commended award in the health and safety initiative, and the trophy award for best fleet safety in the middle East.

Emirates is the only airline globally to claim a gold award for health and safety performance in transport and has won the award annually for the last 4 years. The gold award for health and safety performance covers overall health and safety performance for all aspects of the service that affect both staff and customers, while the gold award for leisure safety is for health and safety performance recognises services offered directly to guests and visitors. The influencer of the year award went to Roshan Menon, Manager of Transport Services, for his work in promoting safety in the Middle East.

A highly commended award was achieved in the health and safety initiative category - Middle East, for the extensive transport support and safety measures implemented during COVID19 for the Emirates Group. The final award, trophy award for fleet safety was presented for excellence in managing occupational road risk in the Middle East.

In the UAE, Emirates operates a fleet of over a thousand vehicles to transport passengers, cabin crew and flight deck, as well as other employees to and from the workplace, averaging 2.5 million road trips in an average year. One of the many benefits offered to Emirates Cabin Crew is a dedicated state-of-the-art shuttle service to and from their accommodation to the airport. Emirates’ Pilots are chauffeur-driven between their home and the airport for their flight duties. Ground staff for both Emirates and dnata are also transported to and from work.

