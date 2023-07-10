Open Menu

ERC Honours Syrian Arab Red Crescent Volunteers

Faizan Hashmi Published July 10, 2023 | 01:00 PM

ERC honours Syrian Arab Red Crescent volunteers

LATAKIA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jul, 2023) The Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) has organised a "Knights of Humanity" event to honour the volunteers of the Syrian Arab Red Crescent in four Syrian provinces.

The ERC's move is part of Operation Gallant Knight 2, launched by the Joint Operations Command of the Ministry of Defence. It aimed to recognise the UAE's continuous humanitarian and relief efforts in alleviating the suffering of affected families following the earthquake that occurred on February 6.

The event was attended by Amer Ismail Hilal, Governor of Latakia; Mohammed Shamaa, Deputy Head of the Syrian Arab Red Crescent; and Mohammed Khamis Al Kaabi, Head of the Emirates Red Crescent delegation in Syria, and volunteers from both sides.

Governor Hilal emphasised that the humanitarian and relief work played a vital role in mitigating the physical and psychological damage caused by the catastrophe. He praised the medical institutions, rescue teams, and local and Arab relief organisations for their efforts in rescuing and assisting the wounded and victims.

Al Kaabi, in turn, stated that the event aimed to honour 200 volunteers from the Syrian Arab Red Crescent in four provinces: Latakia, Aleppo, Hama and Homs. These volunteers played a significant role during the aftermath and provided great support to the ERC in relief operations in Syria.

