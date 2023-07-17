ERC inaugurates 5 high-tech halls at Tishreen University in Syria

LATAKIA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jul, 2023) An Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) delegation in Syria announced the opening of five halls equipped with the latest electronic devices and equipment at Tishreen University in Latakia Governorate, Syria.

The announcement is part of the "Knights of Education" initiative, which aims to provide laptops and desktop computers to support the university’s digital transformation and provide training supplies.

The new halls include "Zayed Hall" equipped with 55 computers, and "Abu Dhabi Hal" with 45 computers. Three other halls at the Higher Institute of Languages were also provided 75 computers, as part of the university’s adoption of a digital transformation system.

Dr. Bassam Ibrahim, Syrian Minister of Higher education and Scientific Research, expressed his gratitude for the UAE's continuous support and diverse humanitarian initiatives, including digital devices to benefit the educational and scientific research process at Tishreen University.

Ibrahim also highlighted the UAE’s humanitarian role in all services, health and educational sectors, expressing his keenness to encourage academic exchanges and knowledge sharing between the two countries.

Mohammed Khamis Al Kaabi, Head of the ERC Delegation, highlighted the UAE's ongoing humanitarian contributions to Syria, stating that the Knights or Education initiative aims to provide computers to several halls and colleges at the university, in addition to renovating halls affected by the earthquake on 6th February and providing necessary supplies, such as paints, curtains, air conditioning and furniture.

The opening ceremony was also attended by Amer Ismail Hilal, Governor of Latakia, Dr. Bassam Hassan, President of Tishreen University, and several officials and academics.