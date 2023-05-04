UrduPoint.com

ERC To Support Reconstruction Plans In Tishreen University In Syrian

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 04, 2023 | 11:30 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th May, 2023) LATAKIA, 4th May, 2023 (WAM) – As part of "Operation Gallant Knight 2", a delegation from the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) visited the Tishreen University in Syrian Latakian Governorate to study the possibility of making improvements to the educational buildings damaged by the February 6 earthquake, based on the joint cooperation and friendly relations between the United Arab Emirates and the Syrian Arab Republic.

The ERC's team toured the central library, the computer center, and the faculties of medicine and engineering, in order to see the condition of the faculties, in addition to the improvements to be made in the faculties.

Rector of Tishreen University, Dr. Bassam Hassan, received Mohammed Khamis Al Kaabi, Head of the ERC delegation, to discuss avenues of joint cooperation as part of the UAE's humanitarian and relief initiatives to support the Syrian people during the recovery and rehabilitation plan.

Dr. Bassam Hassan commended the ERC's efforts to support the higher education sector and community development in Syria. He said that a technical committee was set up in coordination with the Latakia Governorate to compile a report on the condition of the building affected by the earthquake. Another committee was also established to provide psychological and health assistance to shelter centres.

For his part, Al Kaabi affirmed that the ERC would spare no effort to support the university recostruction plans.

