Etihad Airways Operates First Commercial Flight Opening Terminal A

Muhammad Irfan Published October 31, 2023 | 08:15 PM

Etihad Airways operates first commercial flight opening Terminal A

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Oct, 2023) Etihad Airways, the UAE's national airline, today operated the first commercial flight from Abu Dhabi International’s highly-anticipated new Terminal A.

Etihad flight EY224, from Abu Dhabi to New Delhi, departed Terminal A today at 14:35. The flight used one of the airline’s Airbus A350-1000, with 359 guests onboard.

Etihad and Abu Dhabi International Airport welcomed the guests who made history as they enjoyed the seamless experience of checking in at Terminal A for the first time.

The ceremonial flight was officially inaugurated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by a distinguished array of guests, including Etihad and Abu Dhabi Airport board members and aviation leaders.

Among those present were Etihad's CEO Antonoaldo Neves, as well as Elena Sorlini, Managing Director and Interim CEO, and Frank McCrorie, Chief Operations Officer at Abu Dhabi Airports.

Antonoaldo Neves, Chief Executive Officer, Etihad, said, “This is a pivotal and exciting moment in Etihad’s history. As we begin to celebrate our 20th anniversary in November, we are ready for the next growth chapter in our new home.

