Open Menu

First Ever EU-Egypt Summit To Take Place In Brussels On October 22

Umer Jamshaid Published September 12, 2025 | 01:30 AM

First ever EU-Egypt summit to take place in Brussels on October 22

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Sep, 2025) BRUSSELS, 12th September, 2025 (WAM) – The European Council announced Thursday that the first-ever summit between the European Union and Egypt will be held on October 22 in Brussels. The EU will be represented by European Council President António Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, while Egypt will be represented by President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

According to the Council’s statement, the summit comes within the framework of the comprehensive strategic partnership established in March 2024 that aims to deepen political and economic cooperation while supporting stability, peace, and shared prosperity.

The summit will also address pressing global issues, including the situation in the middle East, Russia’s war against Ukraine, as well as multilateralism, trade, migration, and security.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Egypt European Union Brussels Middle East March September October

Recent Stories

First ever EU-Egypt summit to take place in Brusse ..

First ever EU-Egypt summit to take place in Brussels on October 22

1 minute ago
 Qatar to host emergency Arab-Islamic Summit on Sep ..

Qatar to host emergency Arab-Islamic Summit on September 14-15 to discuss Israel ..

16 minutes ago
 IGCF: Sharjah’s DGR steers global dialogue on st ..

IGCF: Sharjah’s DGR steers global dialogue on strategic communication for glob ..

16 minutes ago
 UAE delegation visits Kurdistan Region of Iraq to ..

UAE delegation visits Kurdistan Region of Iraq to discuss strengthening joint co ..

16 minutes ago
 UAE participates in workshop to develop GCC anti-m ..

UAE participates in workshop to develop GCC anti-money laundering strategy

1 hour ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi honours winners of 12th ..

Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi honours winners of 12th Sharjah Government Communicat ..

1 hour ago
IGCF: Experts highlight $7 billion funding gap to ..

IGCF: Experts highlight $7 billion funding gap to meet global refugee needs

1 hour ago
 IGCF 2025: Sharjah real estate sets benchmark for ..

IGCF 2025: Sharjah real estate sets benchmark for sustainabilityو quality of li ..

1 hour ago
 Education key to building nations, says Hamdan bin ..

Education key to building nations, says Hamdan bin Zayed in meeting with Ministr ..

2 hours ago
 'BRIDGE' engages media leaders & policymakers at I ..

'BRIDGE' engages media leaders & policymakers at IGCF in lead-up to 2025 Abu Dha ..

2 hours ago
 PAL hosts special event as part of National Monsoo ..

PAL hosts special event as part of National Monsoon Tree Plantation Campaign 202 ..

2 hours ago
 Policeman shot dead in Shah Latif area

Policeman shot dead in Shah Latif area

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East