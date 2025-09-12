First Ever EU-Egypt Summit To Take Place In Brussels On October 22
Umer Jamshaid Published September 12, 2025 | 01:30 AM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Sep, 2025) BRUSSELS, 12th September, 2025 (WAM) – The European Council announced Thursday that the first-ever summit between the European Union and Egypt will be held on October 22 in Brussels. The EU will be represented by European Council President António Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, while Egypt will be represented by President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.
According to the Council’s statement, the summit comes within the framework of the comprehensive strategic partnership established in March 2024 that aims to deepen political and economic cooperation while supporting stability, peace, and shared prosperity.
The summit will also address pressing global issues, including the situation in the middle East, Russia’s war against Ukraine, as well as multilateralism, trade, migration, and security.
Recent Stories
First ever EU-Egypt summit to take place in Brussels on October 22
Qatar to host emergency Arab-Islamic Summit on September 14-15 to discuss Israel ..
IGCF: Sharjah’s DGR steers global dialogue on strategic communication for glob ..
UAE delegation visits Kurdistan Region of Iraq to discuss strengthening joint co ..
UAE participates in workshop to develop GCC anti-money laundering strategy
Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi honours winners of 12th Sharjah Government Communicat ..
IGCF: Experts highlight $7 billion funding gap to meet global refugee needs
IGCF 2025: Sharjah real estate sets benchmark for sustainabilityو quality of li ..
Education key to building nations, says Hamdan bin Zayed in meeting with Ministr ..
'BRIDGE' engages media leaders & policymakers at IGCF in lead-up to 2025 Abu Dha ..
PAL hosts special event as part of National Monsoon Tree Plantation Campaign 202 ..
Policeman shot dead in Shah Latif area
More Stories From Middle East
-
First ever EU-Egypt summit to take place in Brussels on October 221 minute ago
-
Qatar to host emergency Arab-Islamic Summit on September 14-15 to discuss Israeli attack16 minutes ago
-
IGCF: Sharjah’s DGR steers global dialogue on strategic communication for global wellbeing16 minutes ago
-
UAE delegation visits Kurdistan Region of Iraq to discuss strengthening joint cooperation16 minutes ago
-
UAE participates in workshop to develop GCC anti-money laundering strategy1 hour ago
-
Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi honours winners of 12th Sharjah Government Communication Award1 hour ago
-
IGCF: Experts highlight $7 billion funding gap to meet global refugee needs1 hour ago
-
IGCF 2025: Sharjah real estate sets benchmark for sustainabilityو quality of life1 hour ago
-
Education key to building nations, says Hamdan bin Zayed in meeting with Ministry delegation2 hours ago
-
Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University launches region's first 'AI Agent for Every Faculty' initiative2 hours ago
-
'BRIDGE' engages media leaders & policymakers at IGCF in lead-up to 2025 Abu Dhabi summit in Decembe ..2 hours ago
-
OPEC: Resilience of UAE’s non-oil economy supports growth; strengthens country’s position as glo ..2 hours ago