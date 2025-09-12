UAE delegation visits Kurdistan Region of Iraq to discuss strengthening joint cooperation

(@FahadShabbir)

Kurdistan Region of Iraq, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Sep, 2025) A UAE delegation, led by Saeed Mubarak Al Hajeri, Minister of State and the Foreign Minister’s Envoy for Economic Affairs to the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, met with Masoud Barzani, Leader of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP); Nechirvan Barzani, President of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq; Masrour Barzani, Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Regional Government; and Qubad Talabani, Deputy Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, during his visit to the Kurdistan Region on September 10–11, 2025.

The meeting addressed ways to enhance relations between the UAE and the Republic of Iraq, and with the Kurdistan Region in particular, focusing on expanding joint cooperation across economic, investment, and cultural sectors.

Al Hajeri conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, to the Leader of the Kurdistan Democratic Party, President of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, and Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, and their wishes for further progress and prosperity for the Republic of Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.

For their part, the Leader of the Kurdistan Democratic Party, President of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region conveyed their greetings to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, along with their wishes for further development and prosperity for the government and people of the UAE.

Leader of the Kurdistan Democratic Party, President of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, and Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region welcomed the visit as a reflection of the two sides’ commitment to strengthening ties and advancing bilateral cooperation in support of their shared interests.

The delegation that included representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Foreign Trade, and Alef education, also held meetings with Safeen Dizayee, Minister of Foreign Relations; Omed Sabah, President of the Diwan of Council of Ministers; Mohammed Shukri, Chairman of the Investment Board; Sasan Awni, Minister of Municipalities and Tourism; Omed Khoshnaw, Governor of Erbil; and Aziz Ahmed, Deputy Chief of Staff to the Prime Minister.

The delegation attended a roundtable organised by the Kurdistan Regional Government Council of Ministers, with senior officials in attendance, for a presentation which included an overview of the Kurdistan Region. The delegation also held a meeting with the Kurdistan Foundation.

The visit also included a tour of major archaeological sites in the region which are on the UNESCO World Heritage List.

Al Hajeri commended the urban development and remarkable progress achieved in the Kurdistan Region across various sectors, and underscored the deep-seated historical ties between the two countries in political, economic, cultural, and humanitarian fields.