Qatar to host emergency Arab-Islamic Summit on September 14-15 to discuss Israeli attack

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Sep, 2025) DOHA, 12th September, 2025 (WAM) – The Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that Doha will host an emergency Arab-Islamic summit on September 14–15 to discuss the repercussions of the Israeli attack on its territory.

The Ministry added that the summit will be preceded by a preparatory meeting of foreign ministers on Sunday.