Qatar To Host Emergency Arab-Islamic Summit On September 14-15 To Discuss Israeli Attack

Sumaira FH Published September 12, 2025 | 01:15 AM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Sep, 2025) DOHA, 12th September, 2025 (WAM) – The Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that Doha will host an emergency Arab-Islamic summit on September 14–15 to discuss the repercussions of the Israeli attack on its territory.

The Ministry added that the summit will be preceded by a preparatory meeting of foreign ministers on Sunday.

