Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi honours winners of 12th Sharjah Government Communication Award

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Sep, 2025) SHARJAH, 11th September, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council, honoured the winners of the 12th Sharjah Government Communication Award on Thursday evening in the presence of H.H. Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, President of the American University of Sharjah (AUS).

The ceremony, organised by the Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB), was held at the Sharjah Expo Centre to conclude the 14th International Government Communication Forum (IGCF), which ran from September 10–11 under the theme “Communication for Quality of Life.”

H.H. Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi was named “Distinguished Personality in Government and Strategic Communication,” and the award, presented in partnership with the Sharjah Department of Government Relations (DGR), recognised her pioneering role in leveraging communication as a tool for impactful change and strengthening community trust. Sheikha Bodour was celebrated as an inspiring figure whose words build bridges and whose vision has delivered countless examples of lasting impact.

H.H. Sheikha Bodour’s achievements blend academic leadership with initiatives in the creative economy, cultural advancement, and community engagement. A landmark effort earlier this year saw her spearhead the successful UNESCO inscription of Sharjah’s ‘Faya Palaeolandscape’ as a World Heritage Site, demonstrating how strategic communication can safeguard human heritage while building a future that elevates Sharjah’s global status. Her prominent work in publishing and literature has also established a model of effective soft power, advancing Sharjah’s cultural presence worldwide and affirming her belief that culture and knowledge are the most sustainable paths to dialogue and influence.

The ceremony opened with a speech by Alia Al Suwaidi, Director of the Sharjah Government Media Bureau, where she emphasised that Sharjah embraces culture as a way of life, values as a mission, and community work as a bridge to development. Al Suwaidi stated that the Award was founded on the principal power of communication, noting that truthful words can shift societal awareness, constructive dialogue can rebuild trust, and communication is a civilisational act that unifies, inspires, and creates impact.

“The Sharjah Government Media Bureau believes the success of the Sharjah Government Communication Award is measured by its ability to create lasting impact and nurture a generation of communication leaders who turn their mission into a national and humanitarian project,” Al Suwaidi said. She added that honouring the winners celebrates the transparency that builds trust, the accountability that establishes credibility, the creativity that turns challenges into opportunities, and the innovation that ensures global relevance. She concluded by congratulating all winners and nominees as partners in shaping values and ambassadors of a message cherished by Sharjah.

Sami Al Reyami, a member of the judging panel for the Sharjah Government Communication Award, delivered a speech on behalf of the committee in which he noted that since its launch, the award has emphasised that communication is not merely a tool but a pillar of development and a bridge of trust between institutions and the public. He pointed out that the 12th edition of the award saw broad participation with more than 2,600 submissions, of which 600 qualified, while 170 entries were evaluated by the jury. He added that the judges faced challenges in selecting winners due to the close levels of excellence among participants.

Al Reyami conveyed the committee’s praise for the quality of submissions and their adherence to the approved standards, highlighting that the award’s 23 categories across five main sectors provided comprehensive coverage of the communication field and demonstrated the award’s ability to keep pace with technological advancements. He noted that the committee recommended further developing the criteria to strike a balance between depth and clarity, making it easier to showcase innovations and share successful experiences on a global scale.

He affirmed that government communication has proven its role as a driver of real impact, shaping awareness, and opening new horizons for sustainable development. He stressed that the award is not limited to honouring achievements, but also sparks dialogue on the future of the profession. He concluded by congratulating the winners and participants, affirming that the award will continue to serve as a global platform that inspires creativity and reflects an honourable image of government communication and its role in driving positive change in societies.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi honoured winners across multiple categories. The award for Best Integrated Communication System was presented to Dubai’s Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship & Port Security, while the Ministry of Media in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia was recognised with the award for Best Innovation in Government Communication. Two distinctions were presented under Best Communication Targeting Youth: the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development in Saudi Arabia was honoured for Best Campaigns Positively Impacting Youth Awareness and Practices, while the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA) of Nigeria won Best Communication Programme Supporting Emerging Projects and Youth. The Ministry of Municipalities and Housing in Saudi Arabia received the Best Crisis Communication Strategy award, while the Government of Sharjah’s Agriculture and Livestock Department was recognised with the Distinguished Communication Impact Award in Enhancing Quality of Life.

In this category, the Ministry of Media of Saudi Arabia received the award for Best Communication and Media Content in the public sector, while Atnafas Creative Productions of Bahrain took the honour in the private sector. Dubai Police was acknowledged for Best Communication Practice in Supporting Social Responsibility in the public sector, with Touch from Saudi Arabia winning the private sector award in the same category. For Best Investment in Soft Power to Support Communication Programmes, the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development was named the winner in the public sector, while Trends Research & Advisory earned the private sector distinction. The Heritage Commission of Saudi Arabia was recognised in the public sector and international organisations category for Best Innovative Project Targeting Children and Adolescents, with New Media academy in the UAE taking the award in the private sector. In addition, the King Salman Global Academy for the Arabic Language in Saudi Arabia was celebrated for Best Campaigns Promoting Cultural Identity and the Arabic Language.

Highlighting remarkable achievements, the Best Youth Initiative in Government Communication was awarded to the Mulhemoon Association of Bahrain. Omar Al-Qahtani of Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Media was recognised as Best Official Spokesperson, the Best Changemakers award went to Hamdan and Sultan Al Shehhi from the UAE in the under-18 category, and to Mohannad Diab of Egypt in the over-18 category. Mohammed Al-Shaaban of Bahrain received the award for Best Research in Communication Sciences.

The category showcased great innovation from the next generation. Competition winners included the University of Khorfakkan in the University Challenge held in partnership with UAE University; the Gheras Project, which won the Artificial Intelligence Skills Camp with the Rubu’ Qarn Foundation; and the One City, Different Voices campaign, which earned top honours in the Global Public Relations Challenge with ICCO. The award for Best Innovative Communication to Empower Society was presented to Emirates Foundation.

The ceremony also recognised recipients of special partnered awards. The Zindi Platform, operating across the US and Africa, was honoured with the Best AI Technology Communication in Service of the Community award, presented in partnership with the MIT Kuo Sharper Centre for Prosperity and Entrepreneurship. The UAE National Committee on Sustainable Development Goals won Best Communication Practices Dealing With Development Advances, in partnership with the CSO Network. Asia House partnered on the award for Excellence in Communication for Sustainable Development, which went to Thailand’s Bangchak for its ‘Fry to Fly’ and ‘No Refry’ campaigns. The Alliance for African Partnership presented the Excellence in Communication for food Security and Quality of Life award to CoELIB at Egerton University in Kenya for its ‘Voices for Sustainable Food Systems & Quality of Life’ initiative. The UNHCR received the award for Best Innovative and Flexible Communication Initiatives, in partnership with UNITAR.

Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi also honoured the jury members for their contributions in appreciation of their role in judging from among diverse and excellent nominees with clarity and depth.

The award ceremony was attended by Sheikh Fahim bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Government Relations in Sharjah, Sheikha Jawaher bint Abdullah Al Qasimi, Director General of Rubu’ Qarn Foundation for Creating Leaders and Innovators, along with a number of senior officials and representatives of the entities participating in the award.