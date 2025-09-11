PAL Hosts Special Event As Part Of National Monsoon Tree Plantation Campaign 2025
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) hosted a special event titled "Zameen Ki Betiyan"as part of National Monsoon Tree Plantation Campaign 2025 on Thursday.
The event was held in two phases, combining environmental activism with literary celebration.
In the first phase, prominent women writers from Rawalpindi and Islamabad, led by celebrated poet and columnist Kishwar Naheed, planted saplings in the Academy’s “Chamanistan-e-Adab” (Garden of Literature). The group prayed for the prosperity of Pakistani literature and the wellbeing of its writers.
The second phase featured an informal yet insightful session dedicated to honoring women writers who, through their literary works, raise intellectual, cultural, and social awareness. These “Zameen ki Betiyan” were lauded for sowing seeds of knowledge and creativity much like trees nurture life.
Chaired by Kishwar Naheed and moderated by Dr. B.B. Amina, the session included poetry and writings centered on trees, nature, and the environment from several esteemed women writers, including Parveen Tahir, Dr. Najeeba Arif, Mahmoodia Ghaziya, Sabeen Younis, Afshan Abbasi, Dur-e- Shahwar Tauseef, Dr. Samina Tabassum, Dr. Mehnaz Anjum, and Dr. Shiraz Fazal Dad. Additional reflections were offered by Qaisra Alvi, Fareeda Hafeez, Professor Dr.
Marcia Hermansen, and Saira Alvi.
Kishwar Naheed praised the Academy’s president, Dr. Najeeba Arif, for organizing the event, emphasizing its role in encouraging environmental consciousness through literature. She called for greater efforts to plant new trees and protect existing ones, highlighting this responsibility as a collective duty.
Qaisra Alvi appreciate the president’s leadership and congratulated the organizers on the successful event. Fareeda Hafeez lauded women’s contributions and expressed confidence in their ability to drive societal change. Professor Dr. Marcia Hermansen shared insights on the importance of planting in light of Islamic teachings. Renowned poet Parveen Tahir spoke about the deep, historical connection between women and afforestation efforts.
Among the male participants were Tahir Rathore, Khurram Siddiqui, Saeed Khattak, and Ehsaan Baloch. Rathore’s soulful rendition of Sufi poetry added a spiritual dimension to the gathering, earning special praise for supporting the younger generation.
Concluding the event, Dr. Najeeba Arif thanked all participants for their wholehearted involvement in the campaign and remarked that trees symbolize love and life, just as the women’s voices symbolize hope and change.
