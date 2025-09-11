Open Menu

Policeman Shot Dead In Shah Latif Area

Umer Jamshaid Published September 11, 2025 | 11:34 PM

Policeman shot dead in Shah Latif area

A head constable of Sindh Police was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Usman Khaskheli Goth within the limits of Shah Latif police station on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) A head constable of Sindh Police was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Usman Khaskheli Goth within the limits of Shah Latif police station on Thursday.

The victim was identified as Head Constable Abdul Kareem, who was posted at Memon Goth police station. His body was shifted to a hospital for legal formalities.

Police said further investigation into the incident is underway.

