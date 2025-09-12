IGCF 2025: Sharjah real estate sets benchmark for sustainabilityو quality of life

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Sep, 2025) SHARJAH, 11th September, 2025 (WAM) – Sharjah is redefining what it means to develop a modern real estate sector, placing sustainability, quality of life, and global investment appeal at the centre of its strategy. At the 14th International Government Communication Forum (IGCF 2025), real estate leaders showcased how the emirate is successfully combining economic growth with environmental responsibility.

During a session titled “From Sharjah Real Estate to a Quality of Life Strategy”, Saud Abdul Aziz Al Khayal, Deputy Director of the Real Estate Regulatory Department at the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department, and Engineer Abdullah Mahmoud Salem, Head of the Engineering Studies Department at the Sharjah Department of Housing, shared insights into Sharjah’s innovative approach. Amal Obaid Hadid, Head of Media Department at the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department, moderated the discussion.

Al Khayal described Sharjah’s approach as “a unique and sustainable model, making the emirate a global investment destination that combines housing, work, and stability”. “In the first half of 2025, Sharjah welcomed more than 6,600 investors from 109 nationalities, with total real estate transactions exceeding AED27 billion. This demonstrates our position as an attractive environment for both living and investment.”

Sharjah’s role in sustainable urban development was also highlighted. “In 2019, we launched Sharjah Sustainable City, an integrated model based on recycling and sanitation technologies. Phase 1 allocated over 60% of its area to green spaces, selling all 1,000 units in a single day.

Phase 2 followed, and Phase 3 will soon launch, including the planting of 100,000 trees,” Al Khayal said. “We are focusing on two main areas. The first is flexible legislation that keeps pace with developments while protecting the rights of owners and investors. The second is digital transformation, with all our services going fully digital by next year,” he added.

Engineer Abdullah Mahmoud Salem elaborated on the Department of Housing’s sustainability initiatives. “We used green concrete, replacing part of traditional cement with environmentally friendly materials to reduce the carbon footprint. We initiated pilot projects, measured results, and then expanded to all construction regulations. Today, it is applied to all departmental projects, both individual and complex.”

He added: “This approach has led to a 30% reduction in energy consumption and an 80% reduction in carbon emissions, alongside positive health and economic impacts. Sustainability also includes modern architectural design and raising awareness across society.”

Abdullah Mahmoud Salem highlighted innovative safety initiatives such as Hassantuk: “This initiative installs smart devices linked to civil defence systems for early fire warnings, reflecting our commitment to a comprehensive vision that balances environmental, economic, and social priorities.”

The session highlighted how Sharjah continues to lead the region in sustainable, investor-friendly, and socially responsible real estate development, offering residents and investors alike a secure, modern, and high-quality living environment.