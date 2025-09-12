Education key to building nations, says Hamdan bin Zayed in meeting with Ministry delegation

- Home
Umer Jamshaid Published September 12, 2025 | 12:00 AM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Sep, 2025) ABU DHABI, 11th September, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, stated that education is a cornerstone of nation-building, praising the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for placing it at the forefront of national priorities.
Sheikh Hamdan made the remarks while receiving Minister of Education Sarah bint Yousif Al Amiri and her delegation at Al Nakheel Palace in Abu Dhabi, where he was briefed on the Ministry’s plans and projects in Al Dhafra.
Sheikh Hamdan commended the Ministry’s efforts to build an integrated education system, while the Minister expressed gratitude for his support and reiterated the Ministry’s commitment to preparing a skilled and creative generation for the future.
