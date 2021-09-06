Fujairah joins Advanced Trade and Logistics Platform

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Sep, 2021) Maqta Gateway, the digital arm of Abu Dhabi Ports, today announced the inclusion of the Fujairah’s trade and logistics ecosystem within the Advanced Trade and Logistics Platform (ATLP).

The announcement follows the recent completion of the Fujairah Terminals’ expansion programme, which was officially unveiled by H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, and encompassed the introduction of several infrastructure and service enhancements. As part of a long-term AED1 billion investment programme, the expansion works have greatly improved the facility’s capacity and capabilities in handling different types of cargo and larger vessels, while also strengthening its role as a major trade hub connecting Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, India, the Red Sea, and East Africa.

Sheikh Eng. Mohammed bin Hamad bin Saif Al Sharqi, Director of Fujairah’s eGovernment Department, said, "Since the founding of Fujairah’s E-Government Department in 2003, the organisation has achieved great strides with its charge to advance the digital transformation of the emirate’s government services. Our new link with the Advanced Trade and Logistics Platform, which aims to interconnect all trade and logistics across the country’s air, land, sea, industrial and free zones, is the latest step in our continued journey to realise our strategic goals toward digital transformation.

"By synchronising our infrastructure with the latest innovations and integrated solutions offered by ATLP, we not only offer stakeholders and commercial businesses an enhanced experience when interacting with our platforms, but we have also greatly improved how business is facilitated across Fujairah’s trade ecosystem and introduced new opportunities for all involved across the entire value chain."

Developed and operated by Maqta Gateway under the supervision of Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), ATLP’s phased adoption over key milestones is expected to accelerate the development of trade in the emirate, standardise information exchange and messaging, increase security, and predictability through increased transparency.

The ongoing discussions involving all partners from Fujairah’s trade ecosystem which includes shipping companies, logistics companies, freight forwarders, port authorities, customs, as well as economic zones will focus upon delivering a high-level assessment of ATLP’s full potential with respect to becoming part of a fully integrated national single window for trade within the UAE.

In addition to reducing paperwork, administrative, and processing times, Fujairah’s adoption of a single point of entry for its commercial stakeholders involved in trade and logistics will also provide real-time information at any time of the day.

Envisioned as a platform for enhancing customer and stakeholder experience via streamlining journeys, systems, processes, procedures, and resources, ATLP is serving as Abu Dhabi’s single window for service requisition and fulfilment to all economic operators and government agencies via sea, air, land, industrial and free zones.

Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa Al Hammadi, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), said: "We are pleased to welcome Fujairah’s trade ecosystem under the umbrella of the Advanced Trade and Logistics Platform, a move that not only marks a critical step in realising integrated trade and logistics across the middle East but one that also spotlights the beneficial impact that digitalisation will have on future industry and commerce.

"Since the founding of our organisation, ADDED has been at the forefront of several economic initiatives fostering the realisation of a sustainable, diversified economy powered by knowledge and innovation. The formulation of ATLP is the culmination of those continued efforts and is not only raising the region’s trade ecosystem to new heights but is also elevating the UAE’s competitive investment climate and its reputation as a global hub for industry."

Dr. Noura Al Dhaheri, Head of Digital Cluster, Abu Dhabi Ports, and CEO of Maqta Gateway, said: "The inclusion of Fujairah’s trade and logistics operators and stakeholders under ATLP represents an exciting new phase in Maqta Gateway’s journey to digitally transform regional trade.

"Our nation’s leaders have set a bold vision to digitalise trade and utilise the most advanced technologies to best meet the challenges of tomorrow. ATLP’s holistic approach incorporates all stakeholders and ensures they act as one, providing fully digitalised check and procedures, and achieving safe and smooth passage for all trade.

"The inclusion of Fujairah’s trade ecosystem into ATLP is the realisation of Abu Dhabi Ports’ long-standing vision of introducing the most advanced, transparent and streamlined single point of entry for national and regional trade."

Abdul Aziz Al Balooshi, CEO of Fujairah Terminals, said, "The integration of Fujairah’s trade and logistics ecosystem into ATLP is a key step in the emirate’s economic development.

"Aligned with the benefits of the recent completion of Fujairah Terminals’ AED1 billion expansion project, it exemplifies our continued commitment to position Fujairah as a leading hub for all cargo on the UAE’s East Coast, and will advance the emirate’s trade by combining ultra-modern infrastructure with the terminal’s strategic location that links to the rest of the GCC, the Indian subcontinent, the Red Sea, and East Africa."

Inaugurated in May 2020, ATLP is being developed under the supervision of the ADDED.