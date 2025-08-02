Google launches 'Deep Think' for AI Ultra subscribers

WASHINGTON, D.C., (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Aug, 2025) Google has officially launched Deep Think, the latest and most advanced reasoning model in its Gemini 2.5 series, offering a refined AI experience designed to enhance logical thinking, problem-solving, and creativity.

This exclusive rollout is now available to Google AI Ultra subscribers through the Gemini app, marking a major milestone in the company’s efforts to build more capable and intuitive AI systems.

According to Google, "Deep Think" outperformed leading competitor models such as "OpenAI o3" and "Grok 4" in multiple benchmark tests.

This release follows a limited testing phase and was first unveiled by the company during the recent Google I/O conference.