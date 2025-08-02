- Home
- Middle East
- UAE, Jordan lead airdrop operation of humanitarian aid in Gaza alongside France, Germany, Italy and ..
UAE, Jordan Lead Airdrop Operation Of Humanitarian Aid In Gaza Alongside France, Germany, Italy And Spain
Sumaira FH Published August 02, 2025 | 12:30 AM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Aug, 2025) ABU DHABI, 1st August, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, conducted a phone call with Ayman Safadi, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan. The two sides discussed the latest developments of the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip, and ways to enhance joint coordination in relief efforts.
During the phone call, H.H. commended the ongoing humanitarian endeavours undertaken by Jordan to support the Palestinian people in Gaza, praising the close bilateral cooperation between the two countries in this vital field.
H.H. affirmed that under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE President, the UAE continues to lead global initiatives to provide urgent humanitarian support through comprehensive efforts via land, air, and sea to the brotherly Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, who are experiencing extremely challenging humanitarian conditions.
H.H. emphasised that the 59th airdrop operation of humanitarian aid was implemented today, led by the UAE and Jordan, alongside seven aircraft from France, Germany, Italy, and Spain.
These efforts are part of the “Operation Chivalrous Knight 3”, which aims to deliver food and relief supplies to the most affected areas in the Strip.
H.H. highlighted that this operation represents an efficient model for international cooperation in providing a humanitarian response, reflecting a steadfast commitment to the principle of solidarity with impacted nations. H.H. reaffirmed that the UAE remains one of the leading countries supporting the brotherly Palestinian people, whether through direct relief efforts or continuous political and diplomatic action.
Furthermore, H.H. highlighted the UAE’s commitment to this unwavering humanitarian approach, in cooperation with its regional and international partners, to support civilians in Gaza and alleviate their suffering. These efforts reflect the steadfast principles adopted by the UAE to provide humanitarian support and urgent relief to nations during times of crisis, particularly the brotherly Palestinian people.
Recent Stories
Earthquake of magnitude 6.7 strikes Kuril Islands, no tsunami threat
GCC's total GDP at constant prices exceeds $456 billion
Foreign buying of S. Korean stocks hits 17-month high in July
Significant escalation in air attacks between Russia and Ukraine
UAE leaders congratulate President of Niger on Independence Day
Beijing gears up for 2025 World Robot Conference with robotics innovation
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2025
UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Endurance World Championship for Young ..
UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in Bahrain
UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu Dhabi World Grappling Champio ..
Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed, ITP issues diversion plan
More Stories From Middle East
-
Dubai Land Department: 24 real estate projects worth AED4.5 billion completed in H1 202512 minutes ago
-
China-Mongolia border port handles milestone 20,000 China-Europe freight trains1 hour ago
-
Earthquake of magnitude 6.7 strikes Kuril Islands, no tsunami threat1 hour ago
-
GCC's total GDP at constant prices exceeds $456 billion3 hours ago
-
Foreign buying of S. Korean stocks hits 17-month high in July3 hours ago
-
Significant escalation in air attacks between Russia and Ukraine3 hours ago
-
UAE leaders congratulate President of Niger on Independence Day4 hours ago
-
Beijing gears up for 2025 World Robot Conference with robotics innovation5 hours ago
-
UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Endurance World Championship for Young Horses 2025 in Fran ..13 hours ago
-
UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in Bahrain15 hours ago
-
UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu Dhabi World Grappling Championship in Al Ain16 hours ago
-
Seven more die from famine in Gaza as death toll reaches 16918 hours ago