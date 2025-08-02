Open Menu

22 Palestinians Martyred In Israeli Strikes Across Gaza

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 02, 2025 | 11:00 AM

22 Palestinians martyred in Israeli strikes across Gaza

GAZA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Aug, 2025) Twenty-two Palestinians were martyred early Saturday morning, including 12 aid recipients and three women, by Israeli gunfire and shelling across the Gaza Strip, WAFA news Agency reported.

According to medical sources, 12 martyrs arrived at Al-Shifa Hospital west of Gaza City from the aid area on the Netzarim axis.

A family comprising a Palestinian, his wife, and his three children was killed when Israeli aircraft targeted their home in the town of Al-Zawayda in the central Gaza Strip.

Three individuals from the Samour family were killed when a bomb dropped by an Israeli drone hit the tents of displaced people near the Industrial Junction north of Khan Yunis.

Similarly, two women, Rana Ramzi Yahya Abu Hamra and her mother, Hanaa Abu Hamra, were killed when a tent was bombed northwest of Khan Yunis.

