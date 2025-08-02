22 Palestinians Martyred In Israeli Strikes Across Gaza
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 02, 2025 | 11:00 AM
GAZA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Aug, 2025) Twenty-two Palestinians were martyred early Saturday morning, including 12 aid recipients and three women, by Israeli gunfire and shelling across the Gaza Strip, WAFA news Agency reported.
According to medical sources, 12 martyrs arrived at Al-Shifa Hospital west of Gaza City from the aid area on the Netzarim axis.
A family comprising a Palestinian, his wife, and his three children was killed when Israeli aircraft targeted their home in the town of Al-Zawayda in the central Gaza Strip.
Three individuals from the Samour family were killed when a bomb dropped by an Israeli drone hit the tents of displaced people near the Industrial Junction north of Khan Yunis.
Similarly, two women, Rana Ramzi Yahya Abu Hamra and her mother, Hanaa Abu Hamra, were killed when a tent was bombed northwest of Khan Yunis.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2025
UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Endurance World Championship for Young ..
UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in Bahrain
UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu Dhabi World Grappling Champio ..
Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed, ITP issues diversion plan
27 injured on a road accident in Chiniot during 24 hrs
ANF conducts raids against drug traffickers, seizes narcotics worth over Rs. 21. ..
Video show, tree plantation organized in Matiari to celebrate independence
Agriculture deptt director generals review cotton management activities
Children in besieged Gaza dying at 'an unprecedented rate': UNICEF
PFA takes action against substandard food in Chiniot
More Stories From Middle East
-
UAE leaders congratulate President of Niger on Independence Day13 minutes ago
-
Beijing gears up for 2025 World Robot Conference with robotics innovation28 minutes ago
-
UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Endurance World Championship for Young Horses 2025 in Fran ..8 hours ago
-
UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in Bahrain10 hours ago
-
UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu Dhabi World Grappling Championship in Al Ain12 hours ago
-
Seven more die from famine in Gaza as death toll reaches 16914 hours ago
-
World Breastfeeding Week: Invest in health systems, policies to benefit mums, babies16 hours ago
-
UAE conducts 60th airdrop of aid under Birds of Goodness Operation, delivers 22 medical trucks into ..16 hours ago
-
UAE Pro League announces final shortlists for 2024–25 Best Awards Ceremony17 hours ago
-
2025 World Robot Conference to kick off in Beijing with record industry participation18 hours ago
-
Belgium votes against EU AI code of conduct amid copyright concerns18 hours ago
-
No tsunami threat to Japan after huge volcanic eruption in Indonesia: Met. Agency19 hours ago