Iraq's PM Launches Construction Works Of Phase One Of Second Beiji Gas-Fired Power Plant

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 02, 2025 | 01:45 PM

BAGHDAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Aug, 2025) Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed S. Al-Sudani launched on Saturday the construction works for the first phase of the Second Beiji Gas Power Plant in Salah al-Din Province, with a total capacity of 1,014 megawatts.

The Iraqi news Agency (INA) quoted a statement from the Media Office of the Prime Minister, in which Al-Sudani commended the efforts made to prepare for the launch of this vital project, affirming that the energy sector is a cornerstone of any comprehensive development plan. He explained that the government has allocated the necessary financial resources to develop all sectors of electricity—generation, transmission, and distribution—in order to improve energy production across all regions of the country.

The project will be implemented by a consortium of Siemens Energy (Germany) and CSCEC (China). The contract includes the rehabilitation of six Siemens gas generation units, each with a capacity of 169 megawatts, for a total capacity of 1,014 megawatts.

It also includes the establishment of a load dispatching network consisting of seven circuits at 400 kilovolts, which will feed six lines into the national grid, as well as the construction of a new 132-kilovolt network comprising 16 lines to serve Salah al-Din Province. The first two units are scheduled to be operational within 27 months, followed by the remaining units at a rate of one unit every two months.

