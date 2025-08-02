- Home
- Middle East
- Iraq's PM launches construction works of phase one of Second Beiji Gas-Fired Power Plant
Iraq's PM Launches Construction Works Of Phase One Of Second Beiji Gas-Fired Power Plant
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 02, 2025 | 01:45 PM
BAGHDAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Aug, 2025) Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed S. Al-Sudani launched on Saturday the construction works for the first phase of the Second Beiji Gas Power Plant in Salah al-Din Province, with a total capacity of 1,014 megawatts.
The Iraqi news Agency (INA) quoted a statement from the Media Office of the Prime Minister, in which Al-Sudani commended the efforts made to prepare for the launch of this vital project, affirming that the energy sector is a cornerstone of any comprehensive development plan. He explained that the government has allocated the necessary financial resources to develop all sectors of electricity—generation, transmission, and distribution—in order to improve energy production across all regions of the country.
The project will be implemented by a consortium of Siemens Energy (Germany) and CSCEC (China). The contract includes the rehabilitation of six Siemens gas generation units, each with a capacity of 169 megawatts, for a total capacity of 1,014 megawatts.
It also includes the establishment of a load dispatching network consisting of seven circuits at 400 kilovolts, which will feed six lines into the national grid, as well as the construction of a new 132-kilovolt network comprising 16 lines to serve Salah al-Din Province. The first two units are scheduled to be operational within 27 months, followed by the remaining units at a rate of one unit every two months.
Recent Stories
UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Endurance World Championship for Young ..
UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in Bahrain
UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu Dhabi World Grappling Champio ..
Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed, ITP issues diversion plan
27 injured on a road accident in Chiniot during 24 hrs
ANF conducts raids against drug traffickers, seizes narcotics worth over Rs. 21. ..
Video show, tree plantation organized in Matiari to celebrate independence
Agriculture deptt director generals review cotton management activities
Children in besieged Gaza dying at 'an unprecedented rate': UNICEF
PFA takes action against substandard food in Chiniot
Govt. always open to dialogue for national interest: Talal Chaudhry
Haroon Akhtar reviews NFC operational performance
More Stories From Middle East
-
UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Endurance World Championship for Young Horses 2025 in Fran ..5 hours ago
-
UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in Bahrain7 hours ago
-
UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu Dhabi World Grappling Championship in Al Ain9 hours ago
-
Seven more die from famine in Gaza as death toll reaches 16911 hours ago
-
World Breastfeeding Week: Invest in health systems, policies to benefit mums, babies13 hours ago
-
UAE conducts 60th airdrop of aid under Birds of Goodness Operation, delivers 22 medical trucks into ..13 hours ago
-
UAE Pro League announces final shortlists for 2024–25 Best Awards Ceremony14 hours ago
-
2025 World Robot Conference to kick off in Beijing with record industry participation14 hours ago
-
Belgium votes against EU AI code of conduct amid copyright concerns15 hours ago
-
No tsunami threat to Japan after huge volcanic eruption in Indonesia: Met. Agency16 hours ago
-
Malaysia says US tariff rate to have no impact on nation's commodities market16 hours ago
-
Eleven horses line up in Netherlands for 8th leg of UAE President’s Cup for Purebred Arabian Horse ..16 hours ago