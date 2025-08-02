Russia:120 aftershocks registered in Kamchatka in past 24 hours

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Aug, 2025) MOSCOW, 2nd August, 2025 (WAM) – Approximately 120 aftershocks that followed the Wednesday (July 30) earthquake were registered in Russia’s Far Eastern Kamchatka Peninsula in the past 24 hours, Russian news Agency (TASS) reported.

"Over the past 24 hours, some 120 aftershocks with magnitudes between 3.

5 and 6.7 were registered. In populated areas, some of

them were felt as seismic events of magnitudes 2-5," the regional department of the Russian emergencies ministry said.

A powerful earthquake struck off Kamchatka’s coast on the morning of Wednesday. According to the authorities, it measured

8.8, becoming the strongest earthquake to hit the region since 1952.