Open Menu

SpaceX Launches Joint Astronaut Crew To ISS In NASA's Crew-11 Mission

Faizan Hashmi Published August 02, 2025 | 12:45 PM

SpaceX launches joint astronaut crew to ISS in NASA's Crew-11 mission

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Aug, 2025) An international crew of four astronauts launched toward the International Space Station from Florida on Friday aboard a SpaceX rocket, embarking on a routine NASA mission that could be the first of many to last a couple months longer than usual, Reuters reported.

The four-person crew - two NASA astronauts, a Russian cosmonaut and Japanese astronaut - boarded SpaceX's Dragon capsule sitting atop its Falcon 9 rocket at NASA's Kennedy Space Centre and beat gloomy weather to blast off at 11:43 a.m. ET (1543 GMT).

After a roughly 16 hour flight, they will arrive at the ISS at around 3 a.m. (0700 GMT) on Saturday.

Related Topics

Weather Russia Florida SpaceX From

Recent Stories

UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Enduranc ..

UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Endurance World Championship for Young ..

5 hours ago
 UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in ..

UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in Bahrain

7 hours ago
 UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu ..

UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu Dhabi World Grappling Champio ..

8 hours ago
 Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed ..

Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed, ITP issues diversion plan

9 hours ago
 27 injured on a road accident in Chiniot during 24 ..

27 injured on a road accident in Chiniot during 24 hrs

9 hours ago
 ANF conducts raids against drug traffickers, seize ..

ANF conducts raids against drug traffickers, seizes narcotics worth over Rs. 21. ..

9 hours ago
Video show, tree plantation organized in Matiari t ..

Video show, tree plantation organized in Matiari to celebrate independence

9 hours ago
 Agriculture deptt director generals review cotton ..

Agriculture deptt director generals review cotton management activities

9 hours ago
 Children in besieged Gaza dying at 'an unprecedent ..

Children in besieged Gaza dying at 'an unprecedented rate': UNICEF

9 hours ago
 PFA takes action against substandard food in Chini ..

PFA takes action against substandard food in Chiniot

9 hours ago
 Govt. always open to dialogue for national interes ..

Govt. always open to dialogue for national interest: Talal Chaudhry

9 hours ago
 Haroon Akhtar reviews NFC operational performance

Haroon Akhtar reviews NFC operational performance

9 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East