WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Aug, 2025) An international crew of four astronauts launched toward the International Space Station from Florida on Friday aboard a SpaceX rocket, embarking on a routine NASA mission that could be the first of many to last a couple months longer than usual, Reuters reported.

The four-person crew - two NASA astronauts, a Russian cosmonaut and Japanese astronaut - boarded SpaceX's Dragon capsule sitting atop its Falcon 9 rocket at NASA's Kennedy Space Centre and beat gloomy weather to blast off at 11:43 a.m. ET (1543 GMT).

After a roughly 16 hour flight, they will arrive at the ISS at around 3 a.m. (0700 GMT) on Saturday.