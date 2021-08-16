UrduPoint.com

Haiti Hospitals Overwhelmed By Quake Victims As Death Toll Hits 1,297

Muhammad Irfan 10 minutes ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 10:45 AM

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Aug, 2021) Haiti's hospitals were swamped on Sunday by thousands of injured residents after a devastating earthquake the day before killed at least 1,297 people as authorities raced to bring doctors to the worst-hit areas before a major storm hits.

The 7.

2 magnitude quake on Saturday destroyed thousands of homes and buildings in a Caribbean nation which is still clawing its way back from another major temblor 11 years ago.

Southwestern Haiti bore the brunt of the blow, especially in the region in and around the town of Les Cayes. Haiti's Civil Protection Agency said the toll from the disaster had climbed to 1,297 and the hospitals that were still functioning were struggling to cope as some 5,700 people were injured.

