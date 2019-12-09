Hamdan bin Rashid inaugurates 12th Policy Dialogue Forum

(@imziishan)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Dec, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Minister of Finance, and Vice President of Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Distinguished Academic Performance inaugurated on Monday the 12th Policy Dialogue Forum of the International Task Force on Teachers for Education 2030 in Dubai.

The Teacher Task Force has organised the forum along with the UAE Ministry of Education in cooperation with the UAE Ministry of Culture and Knowledge Development and the UAE National Commission for Education, Culture and Science, UNESCO.

The opening ceremony saw the attendance of Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education; Jordan Naidoo, Representative of the UNESCO Director-General; Jamal Mohammed Al Mehairi, Vice Chairman and Secretary-General of Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Distinguished Academic Performance; and Gerd-Hanne Fosen, Co-Chair of International Task Force for Teachers for Education 2030, among others.

The event convened 300 education experts from 70 countries to tackle the impact of new learning goals on teacher preparation and training, address inequalities and diversity, and shed light on the effects of innovations on teacher education and training and practices. Ministers of education, policy-makers, school leaders, teachers, and representatives of non-government, inter-government, and professional organisations and private foundations are among the Forum’s participants.

Al Hammadi said, "It is the UAE’s pleasure, specifically for Dubai, to host the 12th Policy Dialogue Forum of the International Task Force on Teachers for Education 2030 that aims to discuss policies related to teachers. The UAE has built its present on the foundations of noble human values and an ambitious civilisational vision whose path is characterised by our founder Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who focused on enhancing the educational and cultural knowledge of the residents.

Therefore, we understand the importance of good education and strike a balance to invest in technology and artificial intelligence that promotes sustainable solutions for human well-being."

Speakers at the opening highlighted how the forum this year creates an opportunity to both look at emerging trends and to pause for reflection.

The event witnessed a Ministerial Roundtable and a Thematic Groups Meeting, in addition to plenary sessions on teaching approaches, addressing inequalities, and several side events focusing on Future of Education, the Global Barometers on Teachers and Teaching and Teachers Policy Guide Review.

The Forum comes at a time when teachers are facing growing challenges, including difficult working conditions, poor pay, and lack of support and training. According to the figures released by the 2019 Global Education Monitoring Report, only 85 percent of teachers worldwide were trained according to national standards.

The UNESCO Institute for Statistics estimates that 55 percent of children and adolescents of Primary and lower secondary school age are not achieving minimum proficiency levels in reading and 60 percent are not acquiring critical skills in mathematics.

This year’s gathering will focus on these challenges and more.

The International Task Force on Teachers for Education 2030 is a multi-stakeholder partnership whose 143 members include 91 governments as well as intergovernmental organisations at global, regional or sub-regional levels, and UN agencies, international NGOs, civil society organisations, global teacher organisations, bilateral and multilateral international development agencies and global private sector organisations and foundations.